Working at home tests family atmosphere of TV morning shows

NEW YORK -- For all the planning that went into "CBS This Morning" putting on a broadcast with its anchors working remotely, no one thought about the pillow.

It sat -- slightly crookedly -- on a chair behind Gayle King in the makeshift studio set up in her family room. And that pillow, every time the camera caught it, was driving one viewer nuts.

More than most news programs, morning shows on ABC, CBS and NBC thrive by fostering a sense that their personalities are a chummy family. Now, due to coronavirus restrictions, those family members appear onscreen in dislocated boxes, and invite viewers into their homes instead of vice versa.

The least they can do is straighten out the furniture.

"We're doing the best we can," King replied on-air to the pillow-obsessed fan.

"CBS This Morning" was first evicted from its New York studio on March 12 after someone in the building came down with the coronavirus, but it resisted breaking up its team of King, Tony Dokoupil and Anthony Mason. They traveled to a studio in Washington, D.C., for two days, returned to CBS headquarters then did a week at a nearby theater where Stephen Colbert films the "Late Show" when he has an audience.

But after Mason began to self-quarantine after being exposed to someone who had exhibited coronavirus symptoms, work at home became a reality for CBS News.

Each morning show had its own trigger. Because past health issues compromised Robin Roberts' immune system, her doctor ordered ABC's "Good Morning America" anchor out of New York. A cold first forced the "Today" show's Savannah Guthrie into a basement in upstate New York.

"There's an intimacy to morning television, and what I'm very proud of is that we've been able to stay a family," Roberts said. "Yes, we may be in different boxes on the screen and not sitting next to each other, but we're still connected."

Roberts said she senses viewers looking over her shoulder at framed pictures in the background of the daily camera shot from her Connecticut home, trying to figure out who they are.

"We're opening up our homes," she said. "We're being very vulnerable in sharing so much of ourselves and people that are at home and missing their colleagues, they're doing the same thing. It's very relatable."

On NBC's "Today" show, Carson Daly has shown off his new baby and submitted to a homemade haircut.

Roberts' "GMA" partner, George Stephanopoulos, started worked from home after his wife, Ali Wentworth, came down with COVID-19. With the responsibility of taking care of her and their children while watching their own health, he's looked utterly exhausted.