'Wonder Woman' conquers milestone with $100.5 million debut

NEW YORK -- "Wonder Woman" conquered milestones and movie myths at North American theaters, where the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film powered its way to a $100.5 million debut this weekend and became the biggest blockbuster directed by a woman.

The well-reviewed movie surpassed industry expectations with one of the summer's biggest debuts, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior princess, "Wonder Woman" is the rare -- and most successful -- female-led film in an overwhelmingly male superhero landscape.

It proved a hit with moviegoers, earning a CinemaScore of A. Warner Bros. said 52 percent of the audience was female and 48 percent male. "Wonder Woman" added $122.5 million internationally, including $38 million in China.

"It shows that superhero movies aren't just about men. They're about women as well," said Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros. "All the noise about Patty Jenkins breaking the glass ceiling for directors, I think that added to it as well."

1. "Wonder Woman," $100.5 million ($122.5 million international).

2. "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," $23.5 million.