July 12, 2017

Wiz Khalifa's 'See You Again' now most-viewed YouTube video

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- Move over, "Gangnam Style." YouTube has a new top-viewed video of all time. Wiz Khalifa's video for "See You Again" featuring Charlie Puth now is the site's most-watched video, with more than 2.896 billion views Tuesday. That's about 2 million more than the video for Korean rapper Psy's 2012 smash "Gangnam Style." Justin Bieber's "Sorry" sits in third place, more than 250 million views behind the leaders...

Associated Press
Charlie Puth, left, and Wiz Khalifa perform at the 2016 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Wiz Khalifa's video for "See You Again" featuring Puth now is the site's most-watched video ever, with more than 2.896 billion views Tuesday.
Charlie Puth, left, and Wiz Khalifa perform at the 2016 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Wiz Khalifa's video for "See You Again" featuring Puth now is the site's most-watched video ever, with more than 2.896 billion views Tuesday.Matt Sayles ~ Invision/AP

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- Move over, "Gangnam Style." YouTube has a new top-viewed video of all time.

Wiz Khalifa's video for "See You Again" featuring Charlie Puth now is the site's most-watched video, with more than 2.896 billion views Tuesday. That's about 2 million more than the video for Korean rapper Psy's 2012 smash "Gangnam Style." Justin Bieber's "Sorry" sits in third place, more than 250 million views behind the leaders.

Puth reacted with surprise on Twitter, noting he joined YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that would hit 10,000 views.

Puth also earned a congratulatory message from YouTube star Tyler Oakley, who called the feat "legendary & epic."

"See You Again" was released in 2015 as a tribute to late "Fast and the Furious" star Paul Walker.

