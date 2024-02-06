With the loss of its celebrities, Gen X ponders mortality

Princess Leia was our first girl movie heroine, and we made our moms braid brunette yarn so we'd have earmuff buns for Halloween. Carol Brady of "The Brady Bunch" was the ideal mother we probably didn't have, because our moms had to work and left us latchkey kids home alone, with TV and processed food our only companions.

Carrie Fisher and Florence Henderson -- and other icons of Generation X's youth -- are now gone, stolen by the cruel thief that is 2016. The year has left the generation born between the mid-1960s and the early 1980s wallowing in memories and contemplating its own mortality.

"It's a very melancholy time," sighed Shelly Ransom, a 47-year-old speech-language pathologist in Darien, Connecticut. "This is really bringing back a lot of teen angsty feelings. These people are supposed to still be the voices of my generation. It's sad to see these artists not there to be our voice."

Or, as weary, 51-year-old Lawrence Feeney, a filmmaker from New Port Richey, Florida, put it: "You lose George Michael and Carrie Fisher in a three-day span, you feel like you've gotten a couple of daggers thrown at you."

Throughout the year, office conversations, dinner party discussions and social media have exploded with incredulity, sadness and fear as one '80s celebrity after another died, starting in January with David Bowie.

Florence Henderson, center, speaks, as she and, from left, Ann B. Davis, Maureen McCormick, Mike Lookinland, Lloyd Schwartz, Susan Olsen and Barry Williams of the television show "The Brady Bunch" accept the Pop Culture Award during the fifth annual TV Land Awards on April 14, 2007, in Santa Monica, California. Henderson died Nov. 24; she was 82. Gus Ruelas ~ Associated Press, file

The feelings have been particularly acute for Gen X, whose members came of age when many of these cultural figures were popular.

We adored Bowie in the movie "Labyrinth" and danced to "Modern Love" at prom. We remember reading the words "Purple Rain" on the theater marquee and wondered why that little guy in high heels was so sexy. We made out fervently in cars in high school as George Michael crooned on the FM dial (Remember radio? It came decades before Spotify, and you couldn't pick your music).

"We were the generation that was going to change the world. When I was a young man, I watched people my age stand in front of tanks in Tiananmen Square and tear down the Berlin Wall. Now I find myself complaining about arthritis in my hands and taking care of my aging parents," lamented Rob Withrow, a 43-year-old landscape business owner in Palm Bay, Florida.

He added: "The musicians I admired growing up are now dying off. Hopefully, I still have quite a few more decades left in me, but the reality of dying is much clearer to see."

Of course, this happens to every generation: Our idols die off, and we suddenly feel our youth slipping away.