All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
December 30, 2016

With the loss of its celebrities, Gen X ponders mortality

Princess Leia was our first girl movie heroine, and we made our moms braid brunette yarn so we'd have earmuff buns for Halloween. Carol Brady of "The Brady Bunch" was the ideal mother we probably didn't have, because our moms had to work and left us latchkey kids home alone, with TV and processed food our only companions...

By TAMARA LUSH ~ Associated Press
From left, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford attend a panel at Comic-Con International on July 10, 2015, in San Diego. Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60.
From left, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford attend a panel at Comic-Con International on July 10, 2015, in San Diego. Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60.Richard Shotwell ~ Invision/AP, file

Princess Leia was our first girl movie heroine, and we made our moms braid brunette yarn so we'd have earmuff buns for Halloween. Carol Brady of "The Brady Bunch" was the ideal mother we probably didn't have, because our moms had to work and left us latchkey kids home alone, with TV and processed food our only companions.

Carrie Fisher and Florence Henderson -- and other icons of Generation X's youth -- are now gone, stolen by the cruel thief that is 2016. The year has left the generation born between the mid-1960s and the early 1980s wallowing in memories and contemplating its own mortality.

"It's a very melancholy time," sighed Shelly Ransom, a 47-year-old speech-language pathologist in Darien, Connecticut. "This is really bringing back a lot of teen angsty feelings. These people are supposed to still be the voices of my generation. It's sad to see these artists not there to be our voice."

Or, as weary, 51-year-old Lawrence Feeney, a filmmaker from New Port Richey, Florida, put it: "You lose George Michael and Carrie Fisher in a three-day span, you feel like you've gotten a couple of daggers thrown at you."

Throughout the year, office conversations, dinner party discussions and social media have exploded with incredulity, sadness and fear as one '80s celebrity after another died, starting in January with David Bowie.

Florence Henderson, center, speaks, as she and, from left, Ann B. Davis, Maureen McCormick, Mike Lookinland, Lloyd Schwartz, Susan Olsen and Barry Williams of the television show "The Brady Bunch" accept the Pop Culture Award during the fifth annual TV Land Awards on April 14, 2007, in Santa Monica, California. Henderson died Nov. 24; she was 82.
Florence Henderson, center, speaks, as she and, from left, Ann B. Davis, Maureen McCormick, Mike Lookinland, Lloyd Schwartz, Susan Olsen and Barry Williams of the television show "The Brady Bunch" accept the Pop Culture Award during the fifth annual TV Land Awards on April 14, 2007, in Santa Monica, California. Henderson died Nov. 24; she was 82.Gus Ruelas ~ Associated Press, file

The feelings have been particularly acute for Gen X, whose members came of age when many of these cultural figures were popular.

We adored Bowie in the movie "Labyrinth" and danced to "Modern Love" at prom. We remember reading the words "Purple Rain" on the theater marquee and wondered why that little guy in high heels was so sexy. We made out fervently in cars in high school as George Michael crooned on the FM dial (Remember radio? It came decades before Spotify, and you couldn't pick your music).

"We were the generation that was going to change the world. When I was a young man, I watched people my age stand in front of tanks in Tiananmen Square and tear down the Berlin Wall. Now I find myself complaining about arthritis in my hands and taking care of my aging parents," lamented Rob Withrow, a 43-year-old landscape business owner in Palm Bay, Florida.

He added: "The musicians I admired growing up are now dying off. Hopefully, I still have quite a few more decades left in me, but the reality of dying is much clearer to see."

Of course, this happens to every generation: Our idols die off, and we suddenly feel our youth slipping away.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Tributes left outside the home of British musician George Michael are seen Monday in London. Michael died Sunday; he was 53.
Tributes left outside the home of British musician George Michael are seen Monday in London. Michael died Sunday; he was 53.Tim Ireland ~ Associated Press, file

But Lou Manza, a professor of psychology at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, said baby boomers and older generations weren't as invested in or connected to their celebrities. Gen X had MTV, which put pop stars such as Prince and Bowie into our homes in heavy rotation.

That, combined with the immediacy and intimacy of 21st-century social media -- we knew when platinum-haired punk rocker Billy Idol turned 61 because Facebook informed us, for instance -- amplifies the sadness.

"Our parents in the '70s would hear about a celebrity death on the nightly news, or the next day in the newspaper," Manza said. "Now, there's more and more of an immediacy with every successive generation."

Sarah McBride Wagner, a 37-year-old writer in Weirton, West Virginia, said social media has created a place for collective mourning.

"We've never met these people. Yet we're all so affected by it," she said. "Being a shared grief both makes it bigger and easier."

Flowers lie on a T-shirt signed by fans at a makeshift memorial for musician Prince on April 22 outside the Apollo Theater in New York. The singer died April 21 at the age of 57.
Flowers lie on a T-shirt signed by fans at a makeshift memorial for musician Prince on April 22 outside the Apollo Theater in New York. The singer died April 21 at the age of 57.Andres Kudacki ~ Associated Press, file

For some, the death of beloved childhood figures reminds us of the passing of people closer to us and of the march of time, which seems more like a fast jog.

"We're at the age now when we really start to see ourselves in our parents. My son just turned 10, and it occurred to me as he hung out with my parents that it's really not going to be too many more years before my husband and I are my parents, and he is us," said Amanda Forman, a 38-year-old mother of three and a writer from Flourtown, Pennsylvania.

"The celebrity deaths of people we've admired exacerbate those feelings. I think in the case of those who passed who are slightly older, it makes us feel like we are that much closer, that our generation is next. And it makes us feel like our childhood is that much further behind us."

Follow Tamara Lush on Twitter at http://twitter.com/tamaralush

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy