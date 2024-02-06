With 'Bumblebee,' John Cena finds his stride in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES -- John Cena doesn't believe in ego. How could he when he's used to tens of thousands of WWE fans chanting "John Cena sucks" every time he walks out to the ring?

It's a philosophy that's helped him survive both the demands of professional wrestling, where he was never supposed to be a success, and now Hollywood, where he's made a miraculous comeback from some terrible films in the earlier 2000s. In the past three years, Cena has become a reliable highlight of whatever project he's in, whether as a boyfriend who bares it all in "Trainwreck," as an overprotective father to a teenager in this year's "Blockers," or even as a military man with some great one-liners in a big budget Transformers movie like "Bumblebee," which hits theaters today.

"I'm not afraid to fall on my face, I'm not afraid to look ridiculous," Cena said on a recent afternoon in Los Angeles. "My ego lies with the moviegoer...I want to entertain folks. I want to make people happy."

And Cena is finally achieving that goal in films after a rocky start. Up until a few years ago, Cena's Rotten Tomatoes scores for forgettable and generically-titled action pics like "12 Rounds," "The Marine" and "Legendary" barely broke 30 percent. But ever the athlete, he didn't crumble under the weight of negative reviews, he learned from it.

"My heart wasn't in them. I wanted to be somewhere else. I did those movies because it was good for a business model," Cena said. "What I learned from that is do what you love."