Willie Nelson tops region’s 2016 entertainment stories

In sports, it was the World Series; in news, it was politics. But 2016 turned out to be a banner year for entertainment, too, globally and around Cape Girardeau.

The year's local top five moments in entertainment:

Ryback pins Rusev at the WWE Live Road to WrestleMania Supershow on Feb. 27 at the Show Me Center. Fred Lynch

5. WWE Wrestling

Area wrestling fans got to see and hear the smack-downs in person in February as the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Road to WrestleMania came to town. Stars including Big Show, Ryback and Kane were on hand to showcase their moves and defend their reputations.

Jeremy Camp performs Feb. 13 at the Rock & Worship Roadshow at the Show Me Center. Fred Lynch

4. Rock & Worship Roadshow

When it came to big names in the worship genre, the lineup of this year's Rock & Worship Roadshow delivered, including Audio Adrenaline, the Newsboys and Jeremy Camp.

Thousands packed the Show Me Center in February for a night of inspirational music and even saw a personal touch when Camp took the stage in a "Cape Girardeau MO" T-shirt.

Amari Moore, left, as a steampunk captain poses for a photo with LaKrisha Moore, who later won the costume contest dressed as Goblin Queen, at Cape Comic Con on April 16 at the Osage Centre. Fred Lynch

3. Cape Comic Con

The 11th annual Cape Comic Con brought out the community's super side.

The costume contest, vendors and special guests came together to make the weekend a success. Even Butch Patrick, who played kid-werewolf Eddie Munster on television, had a booth signing autographs and chatting with visitors about the time he missed the Beatles when they visited the set of the Munsters.