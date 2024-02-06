Will Cardi B, under fire for foul past, move forward?

NEW YORK -- Rappers bragging about crimes from their pasts -- or warning about those they may commit in the future -- are part of the genre's lore. From Jay Z to Snoop Dogg to Future, street cred for rappers has often been solidified by detailing their grimy acts in everything from raps to interviews.

So it would seem that Cardi B's recently discovered admission to drugging and robbing men during her stripper past would be just another example of that. But in the era of (hash)MeToo, some are wondering whether it's time to Cancel Cardi B in the same way R. Kelly has been largely muted following allegations that he repeatedly sexually abused young women and girls.

Still others are wondering whether Cardi -- whose rise from stripper to reality star to Grammy-winning superstar rapper has become a fairytale success story -- is being treated differently because she is a woman.

"Cardi, who could have only been in her late teens or early twenties at the time of these alleged events, was wrong. But is she more wrong than the scores of Black male rappers and Hip-Hop artists who have made careers discussing their criminal pasts and its necessity for their survival?" an Essence.com essay asked this week.

Cardi B herself has raised the same question.

"Im (sic) apart of a hip hop culture where you can talk about where you come from and talk about the wrong things that you had to do to get where you are," she wrote in a Twitter post this week. "There are rappers that glorify murder violence drugs an (sic) robbing."

The 26-year-old Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar in the Bronx, has been an open book since she rocketed to fame on the Vh1 series "Love and Hip Hop" in 2015. When her single, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)," made her a bona fide rap star, her rough yet playful image remained intact.

The clip that drew the firestorm was apparently posted to Instagram in 2016, before the singer became a platinum-selling rapper. In it, an emotional Cardi B says that to make it in the music industry -- and in life -- she had to do some things she's not proud of.

"I had to go strip, I had to go, 'Oh yeah, you want to (sleep with) me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let's go back to this hotel,' and I drugged (men) up, and I robbed them. That's what I used to do," Cardi B said in the post.

Outrage ensued, with some comparing Cardi B to Bill Cosby, who was convicted last year for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. Others posted #SurvivingCardiB on social media, playing off the ultra-popular Lifetime documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly," which helped lead to new sexual abuse charges against the R&B singer a decade after he was acquitted of child pornography charges. The singer has denied the new allegations.

But Damien Scott, editor-in-chief and vice president of content and development of the hip-hop magazine Complex, said Cardi's admission didn't rise to the level of those cases.

"The difference here is this is Cardi remembering crimes she committed in her very formidable years, and while they are crimes ... to me they're not on the degree of criminality as raping somebody. She claims she would drug men and rob them -- is that bad? Extremely bad. However, on the scale of what's acceptable in rap and what has been acceptable in rap, to me that's on the tame side," he told The Associated Press in an interview on Thursday. (In the Twitter post defending herself, Cardi B maintains the men were actually "conscious (sic) willing and aware.")