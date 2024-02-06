Why viewers still can't ditch cable boxes

NEW YORK -- Not that long ago, the clunky cable box looked as if it were on its way out. The federal government was pressuring cable companies to open up their near-monopoly on boxes to more competition, and industry leader Comcast promised apps that could render some boxes obsolete.

That was then. Today, the vast majority of customers still need to rent a box to get full service from cable providers, and those box-replacing apps remain elusive. Here's what happened.

Ditching the box

In 2015, tech companies and consumer advocates were pushing the Federal Communications Commission to open up the cable-box market. The goal was to let you buy a cable box the way you'd pick up a new smartphone, sparing you the expense of leasing them from cable companies for about $6 and up a month.

The cable industry and Hollywood hated the FCC's February 2016 plan to "unlock the box." They pointed out TV-watching apps already were available and laid out an industry proposal for new apps that could replace cable boxes.

Amid industry pushback, the FCC's proposed rules languished ahead of the 2016 election. Afterward, President Donald Trump's new FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, shelved them permanently.

The industry no longer is pushing its app proposal with the FCC, said Brian Dietz, a spokesman for the cable lobby group NCTA. And he noted some cable and satellite companies have launched apps that let customers watch video without a cable box.

Where, oh where, are those apps?

But most cable-TV customers still need a box. The industry has little motivation to get rid of rented cable boxes or to keep its promises without pressure from regulators, said John Bergmayer, senior counsel of the public-advocacy group Public Knowledge, in a filing to the FCC.

Comcast said in April 2016 it was working with Roku and Samsung to develop apps that, later that year, could replace cable boxes. And it did start testing a Roku app in January, although customers still need a cable box while the service is in "beta." One more drawback: Using the Roku app won't be free if customers want it to work with more than one TV.

The Samsung app remains under development.

In 2015, Charter and Time Warner Cable started offering apps that could replace cable boxes in some markets. Nearly two years later, Charter said it's "testing" such an app, Spectrum Stream, in nearly all markets. (Charter bought Time Warner Cable in 2016.) When the app was requested in New York City, a customer-service rep pushed a more expensive traditional "triple play" TV, internet and phone package instead.

AT&T, the owner of DirecTV, and Verizon have no apps that can replace boxes entirely for traditional cable and satellite TV service.