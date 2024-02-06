Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now?

Picture May 17, 2001. In the final seconds of the season seven finale of "Friends", Jennifer Aniston's Rachel reveals she's pregnant -- but who's the father? This was a classic May sweeps cliffhanger, luring viewers and reaping advertising dollars for NBC.

Most shows used to kick off in the fall, air big episodes in November and February, and go out with a bang in May. Baby announcements, marriage proposals and sudden deaths were just a few of the popular plot twists used in spring season finales to hook viewers and build anticipation for the fall season.

Network television still largely follows that model, but the streamers and premium cable competitors of the new guard tend to operate with different goals. Rather than angling for ratings, those companies are releasing new seasons of popular TV shows -- "Ted Lasso", "Succession", "The Mandalorian", "The Last of Us" and "Yellowjackets" -- with an eye to Primetime Emmy Award recognition.

Everyone wants to be fresh in the minds of voters, said Joyce Eng, a senior editor of the Hollywood awards-centric website Gold Derby.

"A lot of networks, streamers and campaigners will capitalize on recency bias," she said.

Jeremy Strong, left, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin in a scene from the fourth season of "Succession". HBO via AP

For a TV series to be eligible for a Primetime Emmy, it must air between June 1 and May 31 of the following year. Six episodes of a returning season need to air by May 31 to qualify for a series category. The cast and crew then cross their fingers for nominations, which this year will be announced July 12, followed by the Emmy telecast Sept. 18, when the awards are handed out.

Limited series have to air all their episodes by May 31 in order to be eligible for nomination. In March, Amazon Prime's highly anticipated "Daisy Jones & The Six" dropped its 10 episodes in four batches.

It can be a scramble for shows to finish by the end of May: "Ted Lasso" on Apple TV+ drops its final episode of season three, and maybe the entire series, on May 31. The fifth and final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" returns on Amazon on April 14 and swiftly wraps by May 26.

If a returning series does not release six episodes of its season by the May 31 deadline, the remaining "hanging" episodes can be nominated in categories that only require a single episode to enter, such as guest actor.

Season three of "The Handmaid's Tale" premiered June 5, 2019 -- which was too late for Emmy eligibility that year. Rather than sit the year out though, "they found a loophole," Eng said. They submitted three episodes that had aired in 2018 during the previous season for individual achievement categories, and earned 11 nominations.

