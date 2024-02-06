All sections
January 23, 2020

Who will Grammys choose?

NEW YORK -- The 2020 Grammy Awards are shaping up to be the night of the new kids, with Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X leading in nominations. Those acts, who all released huge No. 1 hits in the last year, have strong chances of beating their more-seasoned competitors, from Lady Gaga to Vampire Weekend to Ariana Grande...

By MESFIN FEKADU and NEKESA MUMBI MOODY ~ Associated Press
This combination of photos shows, from left, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish. The artists lead in nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
This combination of photos shows, from left, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish. The artists lead in nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards.Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The 2020 Grammy Awards are shaping up to be the night of the new kids, with Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X leading in nominations.

Those acts, who all released huge No. 1 hits in the last year, have strong chances of beating their more-seasoned competitors, from Lady Gaga to Vampire Weekend to Ariana Grande.

Or maybe they won't. If there's one thing we can predict about the Grammys, it's that the oddball act might actually win. Remember when Beck beat out Beyonce? Or when Steely Dan won album of the year over Eminem? Or when Milli Vanilli ... OK, I'll stop.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: "I,I," Bon Iver; "Norman (Expletive) Rockwell!," Lana Del Rey; "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish; "Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande; "I Used to Know Her," H.E.R.; "7," Lil Nas X; "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)," Lizzo; "Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend.

RECORD OF THE YEAR: "Hey, Ma," Bon Iver; "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish; "7 Rings," Ariana Grande; "Hard Place," H.E.R.; "Talk," Khalid; "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; "Truth Hurts," Lizzo; "Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee.

SONG OF THE YEAR (songwriter's award): "Always Remember Us This Way," Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna; "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell; "Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth; "Hard Place," H.E.R., Rodney Jerkins, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth and D. Arcelious Harris; "Lover," Taylor Swift; "Norman (Expletive) Rockwell," Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff; "Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman; "Truth Hurts," Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John.

BEST NEW ARTIST: Black Pumas; Billie Eilish; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalia; Tank and the Bangas; Yola.

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM: "The Lion King: The Gift," Beyonce; "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish; "Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande; "No. 6 Collaborations Project," Ed Sheeran; "Lover," Taylor Swift.

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM: "U.F.O.F.," Big Thief; "Assume Form," James Blake; "I,I," Bon Iver; "Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend; "Anima," Thom Yorke.

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE: "Love Again," Daniel Caesar and Brandy; "Could've Been," H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller; "Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane; "Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye; "Come Home," Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000.

BEST RAP SONG: "Bad Idea," YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper; "Gold Roses," Rick Ross featuring Drake; "A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole; "Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy; "Suge," DaBaby.

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE: "Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs; "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne; "Speechless," Dan + Shay; "The Daughters," Little Big Town; "Common," Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile.

Entertainment
