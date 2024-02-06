What will win best picture? A maddeningly close race

NEW YORK -- On a year where one of the lead Oscar contenders is titled "The Favourite," the 91st Academy Awards lack a clear front runner.

Normally a fairly predictable process with one or two favorites, this year's best picture race has been maddeningly unclear, almost devious in its contradictions. The guild awards, usually a road map to the Oscars, have spread their honors around like never before. Not one of the top prizes from the leading guilds has lined up with another.

The producers went for "Green Book," the directors chose "Roma," the actors voted for "Black Panther," the editors chose "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "The Favourite," the cinematographers elected "Cold War" and the writers picked "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" and "Eighth Grade," a movie the academy snubbed entirely.

The inconsistency has befuddled onlookers. Variety called it "uncharted territory." Deadline suggested it is "one of the closest races in academy history."

Oscar balloting concluded Tuesday night. With days to go before show time Sunday, here's a rundown of the contenders and why each one has reason to hope.

"Roma"

Many think this is Netflix's Oscar to lose, and, boy, do they want to win it. Alfonso Cuaron's black-and-white drama has some major dings against it. Most notably it was entirely overlooked by the Screen Actors Guild. (All but two films in the last 20 years have needed a SAG ensemble nod to win best picture.) But it remains the critics' choice (both New York and Los Angeles critics groups named it best film), and it won at both the Directors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs. Its 10 nominations evidence widespread esteem for "Roma," including two unexpected acting nods (Yalitza Aparacio, Marina de Tavira). Some prominent academy members (Steven Spielberg ) have said the Emmys are the proper place for Netflix films. But "Roma," Netflix's first best-picture nominee, may have turned the tide. It would be doubly historic: "Roma" would be the first foreign-language best-picture winner.

"Green Book"

Peter Farrelly's interracial road trip drama seems to be the strongest challenger to "Roma." It won at both the Golden Globes and the Producers Guild Awards, which, like the Oscars, use a preferential ballot. But no movie has been more dogged by criticism. While some see a snappy, feel-good buddy movie, others see an outdated and inauthentic set-up trading on racial stereotypes. In a close race, can such a polarizing film win? "Green Book," so often compared to 1989's best picture-winning "Driving Miss Daisy," may be exactly the kind of movie once winning best picture. But the film academy's membership has in recent years diversified and grown more international.