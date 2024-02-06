What to watch for at this Sunday's Golden Globes

NEW YORK -- Dramatic period pieces will vie for the top comedy-musical awards and song-stuffed movies are poised to dominate the dramatic categories. Welcome to the 71st annual Golden Globes.

Category confusion often reigns at the Globes. Remember when laughers such as "The Martian" and "Get Out" competed as comedies? But the Globes, reliably the frothiest, quirkiest and most entertaining stop in the awards-season march to the Academy Awards, might feel especially upside down this year.

The night, to be broadcast live Sunday on NBC, may ultimately belong to Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born" revival. It's the favorite for best picture (drama), best actress (Lady Gaga), best song ("Shallow") and best actor (Bradley Cooper). The film's stiffest competition may come from another music movie: the Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," whose star, Rami Malek, some believe could pull off the acting upset over Cooper.

Despite their copious tuneage, the campaigns of both "A Star Is Born" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" elected for the more serious dramatic category. For "A Star Is Born," it's a kind of power move to firmly establish itself as the Oscar front runner many believe it is.

Oscar voting, as it turns out this year, commences Monday, the morning after the Golden Globes. If "A Star Is Born" runs away with the Globes, it will enter the nominations period of the Academy Awards as the favorite by a wide margin.

This image shows Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from "A Star is Born." Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

With "A Star Is Born" (along with "Black Panther," "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "BlacKkKlansman") up for best picture as a drama, that's left a few humor-tinged movies many would peg as dramas -- "The Favourite," "Green Book" and "Vice" -- to give the comedy/musical side of the Globes a bit more heft than usual.

Of those, "Vice" comes in with the most nominations of any film (six), but the chances of "The Favourite" are probably the best Sunday. "The Favourite," Yorgos Lanthimos' triangular power struggle in Queen Anne's court, is the most decorated film of the bunch in an awards season that, despite any other fluctuations, has been rigid in its acclaim for the powerhouse trio of Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.