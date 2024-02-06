If you were holding out for "Oppenheimer" on streaming, now's your chance to catch up before the Oscars (March 10), where it's up for 13 awards including best picture, best director for Christopher Nolan and best actor for Cillian Murphy. The film arrives on Peacock on Friday, Feb. 16. Nolan and Emma Thomas, his producer and wife, are passionate advocates of the big screen experience, but they also know that most people will watch their films in the home -- sometimes even as their first time. It's how both discovered some of their favorites as well, they've said. In an interview with The Associated Press, Thomas added, "The nice thing about Chris' films is because they are so very rich and reward multiple viewings, I think that they're perfectly pitched for home viewings."