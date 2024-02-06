Julia Louis-Dreyfus starring as a neurotic writer in the movie "You Hurt My Feelings" and Nicole Kidman leading the new limited series "Expats" are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Sofia Vergara playing an infamous drug lord in a new series for Netflix called "Griselda" and Snoop Dogg playing a washed-up football player ordered to perform community service in "The Underdoggs".
New movies to stream
- Snoop Dogg stars as a washed-up professional football player ordered to perform community service after crashing his car in "The Underdoggs", streaming Friday, Jan. 26, on Amazon Prime Video. In the R-rated comedy, Snoop Dogg's character is sentenced to coach a youth football team. Though the set-up cribs from many sports movies before it, "Underdoggs" has some true-life connections for its star. In 2005, Snoop Dogg founded the nonprofit Snoop Youth Football League.
- Nicole Holofcener has long been a master of mining nagging neuroses for comedy, and "You Hurt My Feelings" (streaming Friday, Jan. 26 on Paramount+) finds the writer-director in top form. Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as a writer who overhears her otherwise loving husband (Tobias Menzies) criticizing her latest book. That's just one of the threads Holofcener pulls at in her very funny, very melancholy examination of how white lies prop up our marriages, relationships and self-images. In my review last year, I praised Holofcener as "brilliant in finding the major heartache in minor slights."
- "R.M.N." is the latest powerhouse social drama by the masterful Romanian director Cristian Mungiu ("4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days"). The film, which streams Sunday, Jan. 28, on Hulu, is set high in the Transylvanian mountains, in a village coursing with tension and suspicion over new migrant workers. The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, captures in the community a microcosm of us-vs.-them battles playing out around the world. An unbroken 17-minute shot during a town hall and the movie's flooring final image are just some of its unforgettable moments.
-- AP film writer Jake Coyle
New music to stream
- On Friday, Jan. 26, The Smile -- a Radiohead side project comprising Thom Yorke, Johnny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner -- will release their sophomore album, "Wall of Eyes". And let it come as a surprise to no one: It sounds like an ambitious Radiohead record. Single "Friend of a Friend" features strings from the London Contemporary Orchestra, saxophone by Robert Stillman, and a music video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (known for his films "Boogie Nights", "Punch-Drunk Love" and, more recently, "Licorice Pizza".)
- Goth Babe, the moniker of the nomadic artist Griffin Washburn, doesn't just sound like a band name ripped from the heyday of 2010s indiepop -- his music sounds like it, too. The reverbed guitar tunes "Sometimes", "Swami's" and "Car Camping" made Goth Babe a streaming/playlist phenomenon; on "Lola", Washburn's debut album named after the sailboat he calls home, he compiles his chilled-out tunes into a single body of work.
-- AP music writer Maria Sherman