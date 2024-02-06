Think your family gatherings are hectic? You got nothing on the Mishima clan, who have been brawling in Bandai Namco's Tekken games for decades. Last time around, Kazuya Mishima killed his dad -- who, to be fair, had thrown him off a cliff once. In Tekken 8, Kazuya is bent on world domination, and the only one who can stop him is his son Jin. Punches will be thrown, and even if you don't care about all the family drama, there are 30 other fighters ready to compete in the King of Iron Fist tournament. The developers say the new edition's gameplay mechanics emphasize "aggression," so you might want to put aside that plate of nachos before you enter the ring. The mayhem resumes Friday, Jan. 26, on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.