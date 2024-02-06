John Krasinski makes his final bow in season four of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," a new album from Lucinda Williams and the debut of the mystery video game Crime O'Clock are among the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Among the offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists are Idris Elba on the worst flight ever in the new series "Hijack" for Apple TV+ and a horror movie starring "Succession's" Sarah Snook as the single mother of a young girl who says she has memories of another life.

New movies to stream

The film adaptation of Judy Blume's classic coming-of-age novel "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" will be available on video on demand starting Tuesday -- perfect for summer sleepovers or mother-daughter movie nights at home. Directed by Kelly Fremon Craig ("The Edge of Seventeen"), Abby Ryder Fortson plays the 11-year-old narrator who is navigating a move to the suburbs, new friends, puberty, periods, first crushes and her faith. It is sweet, playful and reverential to its source material, which is hardly a requirement for enjoying the film. Like the book, it's set in the early 1970s, because Blume did not want the characters to be texting. Rachel McAdams is also a standout as Margaret's mother. It could make for a great double feature with the documentary "Judy Blume Forever," which is available on Prime Video.

Netflix also has a new film perfect for the tween set in the animated "Nimona," inspired by ND Stevenson's graphic novel about a shapeshifting girl. Chlo' Grace Moretz voices Nimona, a rebellious outsider with riot-grrrrl energy who lives in the shadows of a futuristic kingdom with medieval touches. She teams up with a disgraced knight, Ballister (Riz Ahmed), who is on the run after being accused of killing the queen. The film is vibrant and clever, with a fun soundtrack and LGBTQ+ themes that aren't clumsily handled. "Nimona" starts streaming on Friday, June 30.

Also arriving on Netflix on Wednesday is "Run Rabbit Run," a horror starring "Succession's" Sarah Snook as the single mother of a young girl who says she has memories of another life. As if Shiv isn't enough of a sell, Snook also gets to use her native Australian accent.

-- AP film writer Lindsey Bahr

"Stories From a Rock n Roll Heart" by Lucinda Williams. Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers via AP

New music to stream