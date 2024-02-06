Taylor Swift's rerecording of her "Speak Now" and survivalist Bear Grylls taking Bradley Cooper and Rita Ora into the wild are among the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.
Among the offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists are the sci-fi comedy "Biosphere" starring Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass, and a new spin-off series starring Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan from "The Real Housewives of New York City."
New movies to stream
"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift, left, and "I Inside the Old Year Dying" by PJ Harvey.Republic Records, left, and Partisan Records via AP "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift, left, and "I Inside the Old Year Dying" by PJ Harvey.Republic Records, left, and Partisan Records via AP
- Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass are the last two men on Earth in the not-too-distant-future sci-fi comedy "Biosphere," available in theaters and on demand on Friday, July 7 from IFC. John DeFore in The Hollywood Reporter wrote that it's "a mysterious and hilarious pic that really can't be discussed much without saying things a prospective viewer would be better off not hearing." "Biosphere" is the directorial debut of Mel Elsyn, who co-wrote the script with Duplass.
- If Paramount+ isn't in your streaming bundle, "80 for Brady" will be available on Prime Video starting Tuesday. The movie, inspired by a true story, stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as a quartet of best friends, and lifelong Patriots fans, who go to the super bowl to see Tom Brady play. Reviews weren't great, but most singled out the legendary actors as reason enough to take a chance. Stephanie Zacherek, in Time, wrote it was "brassy, ridiculous and shameless" and also "irresistible," while critic Katie Walsh singled out the "loose, absurdist" humor of the screenplay. Plus, it's only 98 minutes.
- Freddie (Park Ji-min) is a 25-year-old who was adopted as a child, raised in France and decides to return to South Korea, where she was born, for the first time in "Return to Seoul," coming to Mubi on Friday, July 7. The critically acclaimed film, written and directed by Davy Chou, got a little lost in its theatrical run but made a handful of year-end best of lists. Richard Lawson, in Vanity Fair, wrote, "She's a fascinating creation, prickly and mercurial and, for a spell, immoral. But Chou eventually rounds his film into something compassionate, a bittersweet collage of a young life in flux."
-- AP film writer Lindsey Bahr
New music to stream
- Taylor Swift has given us a chance to travel back in time after she re-recorded her sophomore country album, "Speak Now," her third do-over after "Red (Taylor's Version)" and "Fearless (Taylor's Version)." "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album's original era, but not recorded until recently. Fall Out Boy and Paramore's Hayley Williams are among the guest appearances. Swift wrote on social media: "Since 'Speak Now' was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album."
- If PJ Harvey's new album sounds fresh and inspired that's because the new songs came out in about three weeks and they were recorded spontaneously. "I Inside the Old Year Dying" is Harvey's 10th studio album and first since 2016's Grammy-nominated "The Hope Six Demolition Project." The album is produced by long-time collaborators Flood and John Parish. Lead folkish single "A Child's Question, August," is filled with pastoral imagery, sparse instrumentation and the singer's soprano.
- Go to Netflix if you're hoping to wake up before you go-go to celebrate a special pop duo in "Wham!" The 92-minute documentary about the musical pair -- George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley -- lands Wednesday and promises access to personal archives including never-before-seen footage, and previously unheard interviews. The doc, directed by Chris Smith, charts the duo's four-year journey from teenage school friends to global superstars with hits like "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and "Young Guns." Michael died in 2016.