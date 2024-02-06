Usher's first new solo album in eight years and the "Abbott Elementary" debuting its third season on ABC are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: Justin Hartley of "This is Us" debuts his new CBS series "Tracker", Sony's new multiplayer military shooter Helldivers 2 and Celine Song's "Past Lives", an achingly tender film about making peace with the choices that shape our lives.

New movies to stream

Participants in "Puppy Bowl XX", simulcasting on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Discovery+, TBS, TRUTV and MAX before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11. Animal Planet via AP

Celine Song's "Past Lives" is an achingly tender film about making peace with the choices that shape our lives. Song's directorial debut, which is nominated for best picture and best screenplay at the Academy Awards, is about a woman named Nora (Greta Lee) who, while married and living in New York, reconnects with a childhood friend (Teo Yoo) from Seoul. Though modest in scale, "Past Lives" gently reckons with existential quandaries that stretch across time and continents. In her review, AP's Jocelyn Noveck called it "a gorgeous, achingly wistful feature debut." Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

The mind of Charlie Kaufman has produced some of the most memorable films ("Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind", "Synecdoch, New York") of the last few decades. But even when Kaufman last scripted an animated film, ("Anomalisa"), you wouldn't call the results child-friendly. But in "Orion and the Dark", Kaufman adapts Emma Yarlett's illustrated children's book about a fifth-grader (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) who's afraid of the dark, among other things. He's forced to confront his fears when visited the actual Dark (voiced by Paul Walter Hauser). In his review, AP's Mark Kennedy said director Sean Charmatz's film "is about fear and overcoming ... but has too much junk clogging up the vision." Streaming on Netflix.

Laura Chinn's directorial debut "Suncoast", which recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, draws from Chinn's own experience growing up in Florida and caring for her ill brother. With a cast including Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson, newcomer Nico Parker stars as the high-schooler Doris in this coming-of-age drama. "Suncoast" streams Feb. 9 on Hulu.

-- AP film writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream