Nintendo's Pikmin may not deliver the star power of Mario, Zelda or Pokemon, but it does have a devoted cult audience who have been waiting 10 years for Pikmin 4. The setup hasn't changed: You are an astronaut who has crash-landed on an alien planet, and you need help from the plant-like title critters to survive. Any one Pikmin by itself is too small to get much done, so you need to summon and corral dozens of them at once to explore your new home and battle the native wildlife. The major addition on this expedition is an eager "space dog" named Oatchi who's happy to give your Pikmin a ride. It's the kind of chill puzzle-adventure that may appeal to gamers who fell in love with Animal Crossing during the pandemic, and it arrives Friday, July 21, on the Switch.