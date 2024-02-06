Jason Momoa hosting a new travel docuseries for Max called "On the Roam" and the Finnish romantic comedy "Fallen Leaves" are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists are Mandy Patinkin starring in a whodunit aboard an ocean liner in Hulu's "Death and Other Details", the big and fun action movie "Fast X" and a Paramount+ documentary on June Carter Cash.

Or if you just want some big, dumb, fun action "Fast X" is racing to Prime Video on Jan. 16. AP's Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that "Fast X" is monstrously silly and stupidly entertaining -- just Wile E. Coyote stuff, ridiculous stunts employing insane G-forces and everything seemingly on fire. There are elements of 'Mission: Impossible,' 007 and 'John Wick,' as if all the action franchises were somehow merging. But here's a warning: It careens to an end without a payoff, a more dangerous stunt than any in the movies themselves." Kennedy singled out Jason Momoa's bad guy as one of the main reasons to watch and called the film "pure popcorn lunacy."

Fashion model Bethann Hardison, now 81, looks back at her five decades as a Black woman in the industry in a documentary she co-directed with Frederic Tcheng, "Invisible Beauty", which begins streaming on Hulu on Jan. 18. Hardison famously participated in the 1973 "Battle of Versailles" fashion show and later founded coalitions to encourage more diversity in high fashion. "Bethann's legacy is undeniable," Tcheng told the AP in an interview last year. "She's really changed the way fashion looks. She singlehandedly led the industry to really change the way they thought about racial diversity and integrated the modeling industry. And she went way beyond that. Now she's working with designers and just creating community at every stage of her life."

The best romantic comedy of the year was an 81-minute Finnish film called "Fallen Leaves", which will be streaming on MUBI on Jan. 19. Director Aki KaurismÃ¤ki points his lens towards an alcoholic construction worker, Holappa (Jussi Vatanen) and a supermarket employee, Ansa (Alma PÃ¶ysti) who has just been sacked. Their surroundings are bleak, but their awkward courtship is anything but. AP film writer Jake Coyle named "Fallen Leaves" his No. 1 of 2023 and wrote in his review that "short, sweet and utterly delightful, ('Fallen Leaves') is the kind of movie that's so charming, you want to run it back the moment it's over."

-- AP film writer Lindsey Bahr

In some ways, 2024 began with Green Day. The pop-punk trio performed "American Idiot", the title track from their 2004 rock opera, during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" special on ABC. It was innocuous enough, save for a slight change in lyrics that drew ire from certain political parties. "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda," frontman Billie Joe Armstrong sang, a reference to President Donald Trump's political campaign. It is necessary context for the band's 14th studio album, "Saviors", which maintains Green Day's no-nonsense criticism of power players delivered atop ascendent power chords. For the part-time punks who have work in the morning, and the full-time ones, too.

In 2023, country music listenership grew 23.7% -- one of the biggest jumps across any genre. There are many reasons for the increased curiosity -- among them, country music has diversified its approach to the music, weaving in new sounds into traditional instrumentation and narrative lyricism. It also means there's a up-and-coming generation of performers changing the game, including Brittney Spencer. Her debut album, "My Stupid Life", gives credence to her position one very "artist to watch" list: from her soulful piano ballads ("Bigger Than the Song") to her anthemic crowd-stompers ("Night In"), Spencer defies categorization, an artist raised on R&B and the Chicks in equal measure.

The greatest music documentaries reveal underexplored truths, shining light on those influential, larger-than-life figures. The best ones offer course-correcting history lessons that go down like water. That is the case of "June", Paramount+'s new documentary on June Carter Cash. Featuring interviews with everyone from Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon (who won an Oscar for her role as Carter Cash in the 2005 film "Walk the Line"), and stacked with previously unreleased archival material, "June" recontextualizes the country icon's place in music canon. She's so much more than Johnny Cash's wife -- lest we forget she wrote "Ring of Fire", after all.