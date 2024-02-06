California indie developer Night School Studio charmed gamers in 2016 with Oxenfree, the tale of a group of meddling teens who stumble across a series of dimensional rifts while exploring a mysterious island. Night School, which has since been acquired by Netflix, is at long last returning to the story with the much anticipated Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. The sequel revolves around Riley, an environmental researcher who's assigned to her coastal Oregon hometown to investigate puzzling radio transmissions. Fans of the original -- not to mention the supernatural smash "Stranger Things" -- can book a return visit for Wednesday on PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch, PC and the Netflix mobile app.

