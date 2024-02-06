Sure, lots of folks are eagerly anticipating this Sunday's "Succession" finale. But what if you haven't followed the Roy family drama? There's plenty of don't miss new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Among the offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists are streaming arrival of the latest "John Wick" film, the end of a long drought of new Matchbox Twenty music, a video game that lets you play one of Middle Earth's most recognizable characters and a television adaptation of the graphic novel "American Born Chinese."

New movies to stream

It can be hard to believe when corporate folks make genuinely altruistic gestures, especially involving their fortunes, but neither Kris McDivitt Tompkins, the first CEO of Patagonia, nor her late husband, Doug Tompkins, the founder the North Face and Esprit, were ones to play by the rules. "Wild Life," a new documentary from the Oscar-winning "Free Solo" filmmakers, tells the story of this couple, their love of the outdoors, their adventurous spirits and how they funneled their fortunes to "rewilding" conservation efforts by buying up roughly 2.2 million acres in Argentina and Chile. "Wild Life" starts streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, May 26.

It's a robust week for Sundance documentaries on streaming as "Victim/Suspect" debuts on Netflix on Tuesday. This film from director Nancy Schwartzman follows reporter Rae de Leon's investigation into a disturbing pattern: That in the United States, women reporting sexual assaults often become suspects. The film delves into possible flaws and loopholes in the system that may be enabling the chilling trend.

For more escapism, Keanu Reeves' tireless assassin John Wick returns for a fourth film, which makes its way to video on demand on Tuesday. This time, Wick goes to Paris. He's still being hunted but has also gone on the offensive. AP's Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that this installment elevates and expands the franchise. "The fourth installment is more stylish, more elegant and more bonkers -- kind of like Paris itself," Kennedy said. It also serves as a bittersweet farewell to the Continental Hotel concierge Charon, played by Lance Reddick, who died shortly before the film came out.

-- AP film writer Lindsey Bahr

Album art for "Where The Light Goes," the fifth studio album by Matchbox Twenty, left, and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," music from the final season of the Prime Video series. Atlantic Records via AP, left, and Legacy Recordings via AP

New music to stream