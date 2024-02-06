Seth MacFarlane's filthy teddy bear character Ted and Martin Scorsese's true-crime epic "The Killers of the Flower Moon" are some of the new television, music and movies headed to a device near you.
Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists are Kevin Hart starring in "Lift" as the leader of a band of criminals enlisted to steal $500 million from a plane in mid-flight and Peacock's competition series "The Traitors" returning with host Alan Cumming.
New movies to stream
Promotional art for the series "True Detective: Night Country". Jodie Foster leads the fourth season of "True Detective" called "True Detective: Night Country" premiering Sunday, Jan. 14 on HBO and Max.HBO via AP
- Martin Scorsese's true-crime epic "The Killers of the Flower Moon" begins streaming Friday, Jan. 12, on Apple TV+. If the movie's 3Â½-hour running time gave you pause to catch it in theaters, you can now watch one of the year's most acclaimed films at your leisure. The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, adapts David Grann's nonfiction chronicle of the Osage murders of the 1920s. Scorsese, 81, tells an expansive and disquieting Western story soaked in blood and oil, with chastening reverberations for American history. In her review, AP National Writer Jocelyn Noveck praised the film for "allowing us to watch a master of the craft continue to force himself, unlikely as it seems, to stretch and learn."
- One of the year's best documentaries, "Beyond Utopia" captures the precarious plight of defectors from North Korea. Madeleine Gavin's film has a gritty intimacy that utilizes footage shot by its subjects and the operatives who aid their flight from the totalitarian regime. Foremost among them is Seungeun Kim, a South Korean pastor whose heroic efforts have helped rescue hundreds over the the last two decades. "Beyond Utopia" airs on PBS on Tuesday while also streaming on Hulu and the PBS app.
- "Lift" takes the heist movie to the skies. Kevin Hart stars as a the leader of a band of criminals enlisted to steal $500 million in gold from a plane in mid-flight. Directed by F. Gary Gray ("The Fate of the Furious", "The Italian Job"), "Lift" features an ensemble cast including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Billy Magnussen and Sam Worthington. It debuts Friday, Jan. 12, on Netflix.
-- AP film writer Jake Coyle