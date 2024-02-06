Colombian-American musician Kali Uchis finds her power in a kind of fluidity: of culture, of genre, and of language, moving from Spanish to English in her sultry sounds about love, loss, and, like, divination. On "Orqu'deas" ("Orchids" in English), her latest Spanish-language record, Uchis finds inspiration in the "timeless, eerie, mystic, striking, graceful and sensual allure of the orchid," as she said in a statement. Consider it an interesting new framework to think about her art and her role as an artist and a Latina. Or just another way to appreciate the smooth turns of her Latin-pop meets R&B meets reggaet--n meets something more ascendent. It's a gorgeous ride, marrying mysticism and sexuality courtesy her rasp-y, classic vocal tone -- and with some grounding collaborators in Peso Pluma, El Alfa, JT, Rauw Alejandro, and Karol G. Start with "Labios Mordidos".