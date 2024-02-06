NEW YORK -- There are some things about Bill Gates that are unremarkable. His favorite food: hamburgers. His favorite animal: the dog. But a few minutes into a new TV series on Gates reveals a fascinating insight.

The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist is asked what his worst fear is. It's not family tragedy or personal pain. "I don't want my brain to stop working," he responds.

That formidable gray matter is fittingly the subject of "Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates," a new three-part documentary on Netflix from Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim. It starts Sept. 20.

A portrait emerges of a visionary who gnaws on his eyeglasses' arms, downs Cokes and is relentlessly optimistic technology can solve social ills. He is also someone who reads manically -- he'll scrutinize the Minnesota state budget for fun -- and who is a wicked opponent at cards.

While the series is largely sympathetic toward its subject, Guggenheim nevertheless presses Gates on everything from the federal antitrust case against Microsoft in the 1990s to his relationship with his mother.

In a phone interview, Gates acknowledged he balanced the camera's intrusion with the chance to tell the world -- and recruit help -- about his efforts to help the planet and the poor.

"The work side, that comes pretty naturally. The only thing that's a little awkward is where they're trying to talk about personal life and parents and all that type of stuff," Gates said.

The filmmaker and the billionaire find a natural rapport, creating a comfortable space in which Gates does an imitation of Robert De Niro in "Taxi Driver" and admits to eating Tang powder straight from the jar.

The series gets a dash of action by having Guggenheim interview Gates during hikes around rugged places such as a desert near Palm Springs, California, and Gates' property at Hood Canal in Washington. The two men are often filmed from behind, walking shoulder-to-shoulder as Gates talks.

"I feel like people are more open when there's no camera in their face. And I also feel like people listen better," said Guggenheim.