Weinstein Co., overwhelmed by backlash, may be up for sale

NEW YORK -- The Weinstein Co., besieged by sexual harassment allegations against its namesake and co-founder, may be putting itself up for sale.

The company said Monday it will receive an immediate cash infusion from Colony Capital and is in negotiations for the potential sale of all or a significant portion of the company responsible for producing films such as "Django Unchained," "The Hateful Eight" and "Lion."

Colony Capital, the private-equity arm of Colony NorthStar, was founded by Thomas Barrack, a close adviser to President Donald Trump. Barrack chaired Trump's presidential inaugural committee.

Harvey Weinstein was fired last week by the film production company he helped create. The allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein span decades and include many of the film industry's leading actresses.

The backlash has been severe as more women go public with their interactions with Weinstein.

Law enforcement in the U.S. and Europe are taking a new look at past allegations.