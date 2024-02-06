What's the biggest event happening in Cape Girardeau this weekend? Shipyard Music and Culture Festival. After last year's soggy debut, it's grown into a two-day celebration featuring 11 bands on the mainstage at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau (with several local acts performing acoustic sets), an abundance of tasty cuisine and interactive experiences from local vendors. You'll find a guide to Shipyard, a production of the Southeast Missourian and rustmedia, in today's TGIF.

Autumn has arrived, which means other types of festivals -- Gospel Fest in Zalma, Missouri; Craft Beer Fest at Arena Park; and Fall Festival at Bollinger Mill State Park -- are also filling the weekend agenda. Find a hand-picked list of area festivals at semissourian.com.

And let's not forget about "The Three Musketeers" at Southeast River Campus. The students (and faculty members Bart Williams and Joshua Harvey) have put in many hours to make the season's first major show (with lots of sword fighting) in Bedell Performance Hall a class act.

... And one for all!

With a massive cast and 20 onstage combat sequences, the Southeast River Campus' production of "The Three Musketeers" by Ken Ludwig and Alexandre Dumas continues this weekend.

It's a swashbuckling tale of heroism, treachery and honor. It begins with D'Artagnan, who sets sail for Paris, along with his sister Sabine. She poses as a young man and quickly becomes entwined in her brother's adventures. D'Artagnan soon encounters and joins forces with the three musketeers -- Athos, Porthos and Aramis.

"The superheroes of the time were the musketeers," director Bart Williams told the Southeast Missourian last week.

The show runs about two hours.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Bedell Performance Hall, 518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau

How much: Tickets start at $17

More info: rivercampus.org

Now that's funny

Stand-up comedian Jackie Fabulous was eliminated from "America's Got Talent" semifinals, but she performs shows this weekend in Cape Girardeau.

Fabulous -- also a writer, producer and speaker -- uses comedy to entertain and encourage audiences.

When: 7:30 and 9 p.m. today; 7:30 and 11 p.m. Saturday

Where: Laughing Gas Comedy, 2106 William St., Suite 400, Cape Girardeau

How much: $15

Raise a hallelujah

If you're familiar with last year's music-filled Gospel Fest, organizers say it's the same fest at a new location. Artists this year include Brad Moore, Kathy and Debbie Berry, Jordan's Tide, Ringer Hill with Maggie Thorn, Bollinger County Gospel Strings, Blue Bird Music, Emily Fountain Music, Larry Ledbetter, Ozark Foothills, Jennifer Krepps, The Richmond Quartet, The McAtees and Pumpkin River. Refreshments will be available, but no alcohol or pets allowed. Bring a lawn chair. The event is held in memory of Elvonda Beal.

Where: Beal Farm, Highway 51 and Junction H, Zalma, Missouri

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

How much: Free