Weekend Outlook: We put together a nice weekend list #nobigdyl

You're certainly in for quite an eclectic blend of events today and tomorrow. We have live music by Tennessee-based rapper nobigdyl. and local spoken word artist Jonathan the Wordsmith at Christ Church of the Heartland, 90s trivia night in Jackson at the Civic Center and even a patriotic event hosted by the Arts Council.
No matter what you're into, here are six events to help serve as a map to your weekend adventure:
An experience like no other in Cape Girardeau kicks off Saturday at Christ Church of the Heartland at 5:30 p.m. featuring rapper nobigdyl., acoustic duo Templesmith, spoken-word artist Jonathan the Wordsmith and worship leader Cova.
The intention behind the night, according to Jonathan the Wordsmith, is "to communicate how much God loves people."
"We also want to be able to have this opportunity for there to be a safe avenue for people to come together and have a night that they enjoy and to know that it is not going to be morally detrimental," he said.
This event is 100 percent appropriate for all ages, so bring the entire family. And be sure to check out our exclusive interview with Jonathan the Wordsmith online at semissourian.com.
Where: Christ Church of the Heartland 720 Bertling St. in Cape Girardeau
When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
How much: $10
Even though it's spring, it feels like summer, but nevertheless the time of the year couldn't be better for National Bike to Work & School Day. Today is the day to remember how important physical activity is to your well-being such as staying fit, saving money, avoiding traffic delays and reducing your carbon footprint.
The day starts at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau with breakfast, prizes, free helmets, bike tuneups, an obstacle course and more.
Find all the info for this energizing event at cityofcape.org/fitness.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to 90s Themed Trivia Night today at 6:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place teams, as well as Best Dressed Individual and Best Dressed Team.
According to the Facebook event page, part of the proceeds from the night will go toward Fractured Atlas, which is a not-for-profit organization supporting the arts, such as "All Nite Skate," an independent film by Jackson native Nick Murphy, which will be filmed in Jackson, Missouri later this summer.
Tickets are $20 each or $160 for a team of 8. Call (573) 243-8131 for all information.
And don't forget to dress accordingly.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host a free event, "One Nation, One Flag" Saturday, honoring military veterans through the arts.
Special guests for the day include local veterans, in addition to a patriotic exhibit and music by local talent.
Ryan Jensen, a California artist and Marine Corps veteran who served a tour of duty in Iraq, and two tours in Afghanistan, will be the keynote speaker at this event.
Refreshments will be provided and everyone is invited.
More information can be found on the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri Facebook page.
Be at The Rude Dog Pub in downtown Cape Girardeau tomorrow at 8 p.m. if you like "100 percent original" music, Josh Tomlin, one of the representatives for Red Claw Promotions said.
"It is an Americana show, meaning country, folk and bluegrass," Tomlin said. "It will also feature 100 percent local businesses ... making it a truly local event."
Cover charge is $5 and you must be 21 years old to enter. All details are online at the Facebook event page.
If you love to act, High School Musical 2 auditions are being held Saturday at 2 p.m. and each weekend until May 27 at Sikeston Little Theater in Sikeston, Missouri.
The first performance is scheduled for Friday, August 17.
For all audition and performance dates and times, search for "Sikeston Little Theatre" on Facebook.
