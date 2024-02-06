Weekend Outlook: We put together a nice weekend list #nobigdyl

You're certainly in for quite an eclectic blend of events today and tomorrow. We have live music by Tennessee-based rapper nobigdyl. and local spoken word artist Jonathan the Wordsmith at Christ Church of the Heartland, 90s trivia night in Jackson at the Civic Center and even a patriotic event hosted by the Arts Council.

No matter what you're into, here are six events to help serve as a map to your weekend adventure:

Indie Experience

An experience like no other in Cape Girardeau kicks off Saturday at Christ Church of the Heartland at 5:30 p.m. featuring rapper nobigdyl., acoustic duo Templesmith, spoken-word artist Jonathan the Wordsmith and worship leader Cova.

The intention behind the night, according to Jonathan the Wordsmith, is "to communicate how much God loves people."

"We also want to be able to have this opportunity for there to be a safe avenue for people to come together and have a night that they enjoy and to know that it is not going to be morally detrimental," he said.

This event is 100 percent appropriate for all ages, so bring the entire family. And be sure to check out our exclusive interview with Jonathan the Wordsmith online at semissourian.com.

Where: Christ Church of the Heartland 720 Bertling St. in Cape Girardeau

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

How much: $10

Get out there!

Even though it's spring, it feels like summer, but nevertheless the time of the year couldn't be better for National Bike to Work & School Day. Today is the day to remember how important physical activity is to your well-being such as staying fit, saving money, avoiding traffic delays and reducing your carbon footprint.

The day starts at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau with breakfast, prizes, free helmets, bike tuneups, an obstacle course and more.

Find all the info for this energizing event at cityofcape.org/fitness.

Party like it's 1990

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to 90s Themed Trivia Night today at 6:30 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place teams, as well as Best Dressed Individual and Best Dressed Team.

According to the Facebook event page, part of the proceeds from the night will go toward Fractured Atlas, which is a not-for-profit organization supporting the arts, such as "All Nite Skate," an independent film by Jackson native Nick Murphy, which will be filmed in Jackson, Missouri later this summer.