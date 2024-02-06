Weekend Outlook: Up next: The King, cuisine and dancing

The weather has been weird lately, which in my opinion can sometimes lead to higher levels of stress because of all the uncertainty of how to dress. And I may have revealed too much about myself with that hypothesis.
I'd honestly be fine if Mother Nature would just decide to stick with spring and then happily continue on into higher, summer-like temperatures. I've been counting down the days until my pool reopens since the day after it closed on Labor Day.
But my wish is obviously not Miss Nature's command, so let's drown out the winter blues with The King -- Elvis Presely -- this weekend at Isle Casino. The real Elvis won't be there, but his hits will be, and you should be, too.
For your Sunday, I've compiled a handy-dandy list of a couple local places for breakfast and brunch that you might not be aware of. And your patronage will benefit your community.
Tonight, though, is an awesome event for those with special needs. If your family member, co-worker or friend has special needs, encourage them to attend "Night to Shine" for the royal treatment at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
Right now, two things are for sure: The weekend is packed and the weekend won't last.
So go make some memories!
Your time to sing along to all of Elvis Presely's greatest hits is this weekend. It's the ultimate tribute concert starring Ryan Pelton, Robert Washington and Radney Pennington.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Where: Isle Casino Event Center at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau
How much: Tickets are $25
More info: islecape.com/event/events/night-king
Be part of Night to Shine, an unforgettable prom night experience for individuals with special needs age 14 and up within Southeast Missouri.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. today
Where: St. Paul Lutheran Church at 223 W. Adams St. in Jackson
More info: www.stpauljackson.com/night-to-shine to register or to donate
Menu: Homemade whole-hog sausage, ham, eggs, biscuits and gravy
When: 7 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
Where: St. Denis Catholic Church at 135 N. Winchester in Benton, Missouri
How much: $7 for adults; $3 for children age 6 to 12; Free for children age 5 and under
More info: (573) 545-3864
Menu: Scrambled eggs, sausage, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, homemade coffee cake, beverages
When: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday
Where: St. Joseph Parish at 138 St. Joseph Lane in Apple Creek, Missouri
How much: $8 for adults; $4 for children age 5 to 12; Free for children age 5 and under
Menu: sausage, ham, scrambled or fried eggs, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy
When: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday
Where: Guardian Angel School at 514 Church St. in Oran, Missouri
How much: $7 for adults; $3 for children age 6 to 12; Free for children age 5 and under
More info: (573) 318-6757
