Weekend Outlook: Up next: The King, cuisine and dancing

The weather has been weird lately, which in my opinion can sometimes lead to higher levels of stress because of all the uncertainty of how to dress. And I may have revealed too much about myself with that hypothesis.

I'd honestly be fine if Mother Nature would just decide to stick with spring and then happily continue on into higher, summer-like temperatures. I've been counting down the days until my pool reopens since the day after it closed on Labor Day.

But my wish is obviously not Miss Nature's command, so let's drown out the winter blues with The King -- Elvis Presely -- this weekend at Isle Casino. The real Elvis won't be there, but his hits will be, and you should be, too.

For your Sunday, I've compiled a handy-dandy list of a couple local places for breakfast and brunch that you might not be aware of. And your patronage will benefit your community.

Tonight, though, is an awesome event for those with special needs. If your family member, co-worker or friend has special needs, encourage them to attend "Night to Shine" for the royal treatment at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

Right now, two things are for sure: The weekend is packed and the weekend won't last.

So go make some memories!

... Thank you, very much

Your time to sing along to all of Elvis Presely's greatest hits is this weekend. It's the ultimate tribute concert starring Ryan Pelton, Robert Washington and Radney Pennington.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Isle Casino Event Center at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau

How much: Tickets are $25

More info: islecape.com/event/events/night-king

Time to shine

Be part of Night to Shine, an unforgettable prom night experience for individuals with special needs age 14 and up within Southeast Missouri.

Guests will get the royal treatment, walk the red carpet, dance the night away and each will be crowned a king or queen.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. today

Where: St. Paul Lutheran Church at 223 W. Adams St. in Jackson

More info: www.stpauljackson.com/night-to-shine to register or to donate