Weekend Outlook: Up next: Runways, food and laughter

Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct the day of the VintageNOW event.

We kick off this somewhat chilly weekend at Port Cape Girardeau this evening with humor, made possible by comedians Tina Dybal and Bobby Jaycox. Saturday, be sure to visit the Show Me Center for the ninth annual VintageNOW Fashion Show fundraiser, benefitting the local Safe House for Women. Since the show began, it has raised more than $350,000.

If you have younger ones, I suggest attending the free community-wide dance party at One City in Cape Girardeau featuring Jimmie Miller's Broken and Redeemed Dance Studio -- and Tru Que Barbecue.

Family friendly fall-themed activities are happening at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Saturday, followed by a night of mouse racing at the Jackson KC Hall. Yes, you heard me right. We don't get a lot of mouse racing in these parts, so be sure to check that one off your list.

Step right up

Southeast Missouri's Safe House for Women is hosting its annual VintageNOW Fashion Show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau for the first time, Safe House executive director Jessica Hill said.

The show has been relocated this year because of last year's crowd size and this year's expected 1,500 to 2,000 attendees.

Hill said this year's theme is "The Big Show" and will be based on a vintage circus theme with "just incredible outfits." There are two fashion segments to the show, she said, "so each model has two completely different outfits."

Last year, the event met the goal of $80,000. This year, Hill said a goal of $90,000 has been set.

Proceeds from this year's show -- and last year -- are earmarked for the organization's Safe Tomorrows campaign, to construct a larger shelter. Earnings from the show are made up of individual ticket sales, banquet tables and more than 30 sponsors, Hill said.

Tickets for the event can be found online at vintagenow.org,

Now that's some funny stuff

Riverside Comedy is presenting Tina Dybal and Bobby Jaycox for two shows, 7 and 11 p.m., today at Port Cape Girardeau in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Headlining will be comedian Tina Dybal, formerly of the former Soviet Union but after growing up in Kansas City, Missouri, she started her career as a comedian in St. Louis four years ago. Dybal has become a regular performer at Helium Comedy Club and throughout the Midwest, according to submitted information.

Dybal has opened for comedians Carly Aquilino from MTV's "Girl Code," Joey "CoCo" Diaz and most recently Christina P. from the podcast "Your Mom's House."

Outside of stand-up comedy, she also is an accomplished comedic improviser. Dybal completed training at The Improv Shop in St. Louis and performs regularly as a member of the Improv Shop house team, "Vertigo." She recently won Helium Comedy Club's Funniest Comic 2018.

Alongside Dybal today is stand-up comedian, improviser and writer Bobby Jaycox of St. Louis.

Before Jaycox was a comedian, he worked as a firefighter and EMT in his hometown of High Ridge, Missouri. He has opened for acts including Dave Chappelle, Steve-O, Carly Aquilino, Nikki Glaser and Demetri Martin, according to submitted information.

Tyler King and Tom Cook, co-owners of Riverside Comedy and members of the Cowboy Coalition, will host the show.