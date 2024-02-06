Weekend Outlook: 'Tis the season for holiday happenings

It's safe to say it's officially the time of year where holidays seem to come one right after the other. I'm not complaining, because celebrations now through New Year's Day usually contain an oversupply of food and beverages.

To celebrate this weekend, taking the family to the Uptown Jackson Christmas Parade on Saturday is a must -- Santa will be there, too. If you're in the Chaffee, Missouri, area, be sure to check out the Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Charlie Brown also will be making an appearance, at Cape Girardeau Central High School through Saturday, and tree lighting celebrations are happening throughout the area, too, along with several musical numbers performed by local, talented musicians. And don't forget about the 31st Annual Holiday Home Tour.

These next few days are proof it's never too early to start celebrating the Christmas season. Everything here is worthy of your attendance:

Christmas time is here

Charlie Brown knows what Christmas is all about, and so does Cape Girardeau Central High School. You're invited to their rendition of the timeless classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at Kinder Hall, with shows running through Saturday.

Tickets for Friday are sold out

Also: After the show, feel free to take pictures with the cast, drink hot chocolate and sing Christmas carols.

Visit seatyourself.biz/capetigers for tickets all information.

All the Christmas

The Chaffee Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will be at 1 p.m. Saturday. The "A Cowboy Christmas" parade route starts at Chaffee Head Start parking lot and ends at Chaffee High School parking lot on West Yoakum.

After the parade, stick around for hot dogs and hot chocolate.

Holiday in the park

Be sure to bring the family to the annual Christmas in the Park event at Magnolia Park in Marble Hill, Missouri, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Christmas caroling

Games and vendor booths

Santa will be there around 2:30 p.m.

Live music schedule:

3:30 - 4 p.m. | Zach Elfrink Music

4:15 - 4:45 p.m. | Woodland Honor Choir

Home is where the heart is

Lutheran Family and Children's Services Foundation is parterning with the Safe House for Women for the 31st annual Holiday Home Tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The home locations are:

Bill and Shelley Zellmer, 2024 Watson Drive, Jackson

Brad and Angela Dillow, 504 Summit Court, Jackson

Andrew Bard, 230 Bellevue, Cape Girardeau

John and Angie Grimm, 3087 Beaver Creek, Cape Girardeau

Ken and Carol Oberlohr, 2421 Terre Hill, Cape Girardeau

Parking will be available at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, in the Marriott lot, the lot behind Horizon Screen Printing and on Broadway Street.

Refreshments will be at the Courtyard Marriott, located at 400 Broadway. And be sure to stop by the Best Foot Forward location, Heartland Custom Flooring, located at 211 S. Spring St., Suite, A for prize registrations and giveaways.

Cost: $25 in advance; $30 day of tour (children 10 and youngr are free)

More information and tickets can be found at lfcsmo.networkforgood.com/events.

Get festive

The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO) Promotions Committee and Uptown Merchants are presenting this year's Uptown Jackson Christmas Parade and open house at 5 p.m. Saturday in Jackson.