EntertainmentNovember 30, 2018
Weekend Outlook: 'Tis the season for holiday happenings
Joshua Hartwig

It's safe to say it's officially the time of year where holidays seem to come one right after the other. I'm not complaining, because celebrations now through New Year's Day usually contain an oversupply of food and beverages.

To celebrate this weekend, taking the family to the Uptown Jackson Christmas Parade on Saturday is a must -- Santa will be there, too. If you're in the Chaffee, Missouri, area, be sure to check out the Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Charlie Brown also will be making an appearance, at Cape Girardeau Central High School through Saturday, and tree lighting celebrations are happening throughout the area, too, along with several musical numbers performed by local, talented musicians. And don't forget about the 31st Annual Holiday Home Tour.

These next few days are proof it's never too early to start celebrating the Christmas season. Everything here is worthy of your attendance:

Christmas time is here

Charlie Brown knows what Christmas is all about, and so does Cape Girardeau Central High School. You're invited to their rendition of the timeless classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at Kinder Hall, with shows running through Saturday.

  • Tickets for Friday are sold out

Also: After the show, feel free to take pictures with the cast, drink hot chocolate and sing Christmas carols.

Visit seatyourself.biz/capetigers for tickets all information.

All the Christmas

The Chaffee Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will be at 1 p.m. Saturday. The "A Cowboy Christmas" parade route starts at Chaffee Head Start parking lot and ends at Chaffee High School parking lot on West Yoakum.

  • After the parade, stick around for hot dogs and hot chocolate.

Holiday in the park

Be sure to bring the family to the annual Christmas in the Park event at Magnolia Park in Marble Hill, Missouri, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

  • Christmas caroling
  • Games and vendor booths
  • Santa will be there around 2:30 p.m.

Live music schedule:

3:30 - 4 p.m. | Zach Elfrink Music

4:15 - 4:45 p.m. | Woodland Honor Choir

Home is where the heart is

Lutheran Family and Children's Services Foundation is parterning with the Safe House for Women for the 31st annual Holiday Home Tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The home locations are:

  • Bill and Shelley Zellmer, 2024 Watson Drive, Jackson
  • Brad and Angela Dillow, 504 Summit Court, Jackson
  • Andrew Bard, 230 Bellevue, Cape Girardeau
  • John and Angie Grimm, 3087 Beaver Creek, Cape Girardeau
  • Ken and Carol Oberlohr, 2421 Terre Hill, Cape Girardeau

Parking will be available at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, in the Marriott lot, the lot behind Horizon Screen Printing and on Broadway Street.

Refreshments will be at the Courtyard Marriott, located at 400 Broadway. And be sure to stop by the Best Foot Forward location, Heartland Custom Flooring, located at 211 S. Spring St., Suite, A for prize registrations and giveaways.

Cost: $25 in advance; $30 day of tour (children 10 and youngr are free)

More information and tickets can be found at lfcsmo.networkforgood.com/events.

Get festive

The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO) Promotions Committee and Uptown Merchants are presenting this year's Uptown Jackson Christmas Parade and open house at 5 p.m. Saturday in Jackson.

The parade route will begin on West Main Street, travel up the hill and turn onto South High Street.

Santa will be available at the gazebo for pictures, and participating uptown merchants will be open until 8 p.m.

Stick around for the strolling carolers, festive tree display and refreshments at the History Center and Santa in the gazebo, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Jukebox jazz

Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Music and The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance are presenting Christmas Jukebox, a newly jazz-infused Christmas event at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and will feature performances by Southeast's Studio Jazz Ensemble and the Jazz Lab Band. It also will feature students in Southeast's vocal performance and musical theater programs.

Tickets and more infomration can be found online at rivercampus.org.

Cost: $21-$23

Our first Christmas

You're invited to The First Christmas at STA Cafe at 820 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau at 6 p.m. Saturday for a night of music and poetry, centered around the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.

  • Poetry and the Nativity story will be shared by Jonathan the Wordsmith
  • Christmas carols will be sung by Templesmith.

Cost: Free

Christmas party

Bring the children -- ages 1 to 12 -- to the 12th Annual Angel Productions Christmas Carnival happening from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Emerald Street Church of God at 500 Emerald Street in Cape Girardeau.

  • Games
  • Prizes

Cost: Free

Do you hear what I hear?

Don't miss the 23rd Annual Sounds of the Season at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau. The event serves as a benefit concert including local musical talent and supports local cancer patients in need at Southeast Cancer Center.

Performers for the event include: Jerry Ford Orchestra; Nell Holcomb Junior High School Choir, Gretchen Dunivan-Director; Southeast University Steel Drum Band, Shane Mizicko-Director; Brothers Walker; Elise Edwards; Brodrick Twiggs; Tina Trickey; Mark Graham and Dr. Andrew Moore.

Tickets may be purchased at the Southeast Foundation office, Volunteer Services Office at Southeast Hospital, the Southeast Cancer Center and Cape First Church

Cost: $10

O tannenbaum

Join Fusion Street Ministries and celebrate the Christmas season with the community at 6 p.m. Sunday at Mayberry Park in Advance, Missouri.

The Military Memorial will be decorated for Christmas to honor those who served.

It's your chance to see the tree of lights, sing Christmas carols led by the Advance High School Choir, share hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies.

Cost: free

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Entertainment
