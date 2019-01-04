Weekend Outlook: The time is now: Friends, comedy, and food for you

Let's all take a moment of silence, breathe deep and realize we're temporarily in the clear when it comes to spending holidays with the extended family. But you can still take part of the clan for a cruise this weekend for multiple stops at family-friendly events throughout Southeast Missouri.

Normally I wake up early only for one of two reasons on the weekend: I smell food cooking or I know I am meeting someone at a restaurant for food. With that in mind, I recommend checking out Guardian Angel Parish of Oran (Missouri) sausage and ham breakfast bright and early Sunday morning (you won't regret waking up early for it, and I might even see you there).

Tonight, though, spend the evening at Cape Girardeau Public Library for comedy, tunes from local musicians and great camaraderie with your soon-to-be friends. You can also stop by Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center on the way to discover this month's featured artist, Brian Winslow.

Also on Sunday, round up the crew for a Euchre tournament hosted by the Jackson Knights of Columbus -- if you've never played, this is your chance.

Get started now, before the weekend zips by!

Is my mic on?

It's a night of music from local musicians, spoken word poetry and comedy (every first Friday). So, grab the family and head to the library!

Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

When: 6 p.m. today

Where: Cape Girardeau Public Library

711 N. Clark St., Cape Girardeau

How much: free

More info: capelibrary.org

Enjoy the outdoors, indoors

Each month there's a different artist featured at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This month, it's Brian Winslow.

Winslow got the photo bug from his dad when he first took a photography class back in the 1970s and has been hooked ever since, according to submitted information. Winslow enjoys taking pictures of landscapes, wildlife, birds, plants, flowers and just about anything in the great outdoors.

Most of his work features state parks and conservation areas in Missouri, too. Be sure to check it out!

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday

Where: Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center

2289 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau