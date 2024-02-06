All sections
February 1, 2019

Weekend Outlook: Super Bowl, (and grub) baby!

It's quite the packed next few days, Southeast Missouri! First of all and most importantly, it is Super Bowl weekend. But I didn't have to tell you that, right? If that's brand new information for you, it's OK. I used to be the same way before I realized it's literally another food holiday for many Americans...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

It's quite the packed next few days, Southeast Missouri! First of all and most importantly, it is Super Bowl weekend. But I didn't have to tell you that, right? If that's brand new information for you, it's OK. I used to be the same way before I realized it's literally another food holiday for many Americans.

But that's Sunday, and there's plenty to fill your free time until then.

With your TGIF in hand, take the kiddos to downtown Cape Girardeau and enjoy First Friday with the arts -- milk and cookies style.

And don't forget: All weekend long you can experience the awesomeness that is Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live at the Show Me Center.

Then on Sunday, check out a couple of the Super Bowl watch parties with your 21-and-older friends (some have a cover charge).

Cookies and art

Visual arts and poetry by children from 32 regional public and private schools -- and a cookie spree -- are the focus for the start of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's 19th annual Children's Arts Festival and First Friday event.

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri gallery manager Angela Sander said the juried exhibit will be on display Feb. 1 to 23. The top eight entries from each grade level -- third through eighth -- are featured in a published booklet distributed at the event.

Cookies, milk and juice boxes will be provided for Arts Festival guests, donated by Chick-fil-A and McDonald's.

Where: Downtown Cape Girardeau

When: Today

More info: Facebook event page

Here them roar

Darron Schnell is the main man behind Bigfoot, one of six monster trucks on display during Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live this weekend.

Schnell said Bigfoot is 10 and a half feet tall and nearly 12,500 pounds.

When he walks up to the driver's side, his head hits at about mid-door.

Powered by a 540-cubic-inch Merlin and producing about 1,550 horsepower, the truck harnesses a lot of power for the size of the buildings it goes into, he said.

"The tires are 66 inches tall, 43 inches wide and weigh 850 pounds apiece with the wheel," Schnell said.

Schnell highly recommends ear protection for the monster truck show newbie.

Where: Show Me Center at 1333 N Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau

When: Today, Saturday, Sunday

More info: showmecenter.biz

Super Bowl LIII watch parties | Check out more at semoevents.com

Where: Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 at 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

  • Food and drink specials
  • Pregame Party Begins at 3 p.m.
  • Game at 5:30 p.m. on big screen TV

Where: Lone Wolf at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau at 777 Main St.

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday

  • Game Day Buffet from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Lone Wolf

More info: Facebook event page

Where: Dogwood Social House at 80 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau

When: 4 p.m. Sunday

More info: Facebook event page

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Entertainment
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

