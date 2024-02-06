Weekend Outlook: Snowfall, fun events forecast for weekend

If you're new, welcome to Southeast Missouri, where the temperatures know no season but there's plenty to do year 'round!

Snow seems likely this weekend, so time to turn your attention to indoor activities the entire family can enjoy (without having to make sure the little ones stay bundled up).

Today we have a performance by Anderson University Chorale in Jackson.

Saturday is the Room for One More benefit concert in Scott City, featuring Maggie Rose. You had to get your tickets ahead of time, so if you have yours, have fun at this sold-out event!

Sunday, sleep in or take an afternoon nap before making your way to Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall for a night of dancing to benefit the Red Door Jubilee Center.

It's going to be super cold for the next few days, so grab a scarf and coat before initiating the weekend!

Music time

Take the family to see Anderson University Chorale perform in the sanctuary of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome to attend.

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: St. Paul Lutheran Church at 223 W. Adams St. in Jackson

How much: free

More info: (573) 243-2236

Let's paint

Janet Koenig's Grandmother's Flower Garden quilt style hangs at Eggers and Company General Store Bed and Breakfast Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 in Farrar, Missouri. She plans to continue to make her barn quilt trail throughout Perry County. Andrew J. Whitaker

You're invited to a fun and creative time making your very own "barn quilt" to be proud of! A barn quilt is a decoration for the side of a barn, a panel painted in a stylized pattern, often modeled on a quilt block design.

If you've never experienced this activity before, today and Saturday are your two chances to learn.

When: 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday

Where: St. James UCC at 245 County Road 366 in Jackson

How much: free

More info: stjamesucctilsitmo@gmail.com