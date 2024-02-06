Weekend Outlook: Snowfall, fun events forecast for weekend

If you're new, welcome to Southeast Missouri, where the temperatures know no season but there's plenty to do year 'round!
Snow seems likely this weekend, so time to turn your attention to indoor activities the entire family can enjoy (without having to make sure the little ones stay bundled up).
Today we have a performance by Anderson University Chorale in Jackson.
Saturday is the Room for One More benefit concert in Scott City, featuring Maggie Rose. You had to get your tickets ahead of time, so if you have yours, have fun at this sold-out event!
Sunday, sleep in or take an afternoon nap before making your way to Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall for a night of dancing to benefit the Red Door Jubilee Center.
It's going to be super cold for the next few days, so grab a scarf and coat before initiating the weekend!
Take the family to see Anderson University Chorale perform in the sanctuary of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome to attend.
When: 7 p.m. today
Where: St. Paul Lutheran Church at 223 W. Adams St. in Jackson
How much: free
More info: (573) 243-2236
You're invited to a fun and creative time making your very own "barn quilt" to be proud of! A barn quilt is a decoration for the side of a barn, a panel painted in a stylized pattern, often modeled on a quilt block design.
If you've never experienced this activity before, today and Saturday are your two chances to learn.
When: 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday
Where: St. James UCC at 245 County Road 366 in Jackson
How much: free
More info: stjamesucctilsitmo@gmail.com
Have you ever used leaves to create art? If you're a beginner or a pro, join the rest of the community and create mosaics using pressed leaves. You'll be provided with the leaves and the tools -- you only need to bring yourself.
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday
Where: Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 2289 County Park Drive
How much: free; registration required at mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter
More info: For ages 12 and older. Call (573) 290-5218.
Room for One More -- an organization advocating for orphans worldwide -- is hosting a local benefit concert, featuring Emmy-winning country artist Maggie Rose, in celebration of the charity's 10th anniversary.
When the organization began in 2009, Room for One More president Shari Stroup said she felt as if God was opening her eyes to the number of vulnerable children in the world.
"I really think God called us for this type of mission because He wanted people to know that we're not adopting just because we want children," Stroup said. "We're adopting because God's heart is for children to be in families."
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: River House Winery in Scott City
More info: (573) 270-5700
If you've never heard of "Dance Free," it's exactly as it seems: a chance to gather your friends and family for a fun night of dance.
Everyone is welcome to join Red Door for this family-friendly event. Whether you are 5 years old or 105, let the rhythm take hold and dance to your heart's content!
Refreshments will be provided.
When: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall at 101 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau
How much: free, but donations will be accepted for Red Door Jubilee Center.
More info: (573) 335-2997
