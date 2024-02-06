All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
January 11, 2019

Weekend Outlook: Snowfall, fun events forecast for weekend

If you're new, welcome to Southeast Missouri, where the temperatures know no season but there's plenty to do year 'round! Snow seems likely this weekend, so time to turn your attention to indoor activities the entire family can enjoy (without having to make sure the little ones stay bundled up)...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

If you're new, welcome to Southeast Missouri, where the temperatures know no season but there's plenty to do year 'round!

Snow seems likely this weekend, so time to turn your attention to indoor activities the entire family can enjoy (without having to make sure the little ones stay bundled up).

Today we have a performance by Anderson University Chorale in Jackson.

Saturday is the Room for One More benefit concert in Scott City, featuring Maggie Rose. You had to get your tickets ahead of time, so if you have yours, have fun at this sold-out event!

Sunday, sleep in or take an afternoon nap before making your way to Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall for a night of dancing to benefit the Red Door Jubilee Center.

It's going to be super cold for the next few days, so grab a scarf and coat before initiating the weekend!

Music time

Take the family to see Anderson University Chorale perform in the sanctuary of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome to attend.

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: St. Paul Lutheran Church at 223 W. Adams St. in Jackson

How much: free

More info: (573) 243-2236

Let's paint

Janet Koenig's Grandmother's Flower Garden quilt style hangs at Eggers and Company General Store Bed and Breakfast Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 in Farrar, Missouri. She plans to continue to make her barn quilt trail throughout Perry County.
Janet Koenig's Grandmother's Flower Garden quilt style hangs at Eggers and Company General Store Bed and Breakfast Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 in Farrar, Missouri. She plans to continue to make her barn quilt trail throughout Perry County.Andrew J. Whitaker

You're invited to a fun and creative time making your very own "barn quilt" to be proud of! A barn quilt is a decoration for the side of a barn, a panel painted in a stylized pattern, often modeled on a quilt block design.

If you've never experienced this activity before, today and Saturday are your two chances to learn.

When: 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday

Where: St. James UCC at 245 County Road 366 in Jackson

How much: free

More info: stjamesucctilsitmo@gmail.com

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Be natural

Have you ever used leaves to create art? If you're a beginner or a pro, join the rest of the community and create mosaics using pressed leaves. You'll be provided with the leaves and the tools -- you only need to bring yourself.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 2289 County Park Drive

How much: free; registration required at mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter

More info: For ages 12 and older. Call (573) 290-5218.

Singing for a cause

Room for One More -- an organization advocating for orphans worldwide -- is hosting a local benefit concert, featuring Emmy-winning country artist Maggie Rose, in celebration of the charity's 10th anniversary.

When the organization began in 2009, Room for One More president Shari Stroup said she felt as if God was opening her eyes to the number of vulnerable children in the world.

"I really think God called us for this type of mission because He wanted people to know that we're not adopting just because we want children," Stroup said. "We're adopting because God's heart is for children to be in families."

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: River House Winery in Scott City

More info: (573) 270-5700

Rhythm is gonna get you

If you've never heard of "Dance Free," it's exactly as it seems: a chance to gather your friends and family for a fun night of dance.

Everyone is welcome to join Red Door for this family-friendly event. Whether you are 5 years old or 105, let the rhythm take hold and dance to your heart's content!

Refreshments will be provided.

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall at 101 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau

How much: free, but donations will be accepted for Red Door Jubilee Center.

More info: (573) 335-2997

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy