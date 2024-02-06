Weekend Outlook: Smell that? Spring (and fish) is on the horizon

Much to my liking, the average daily temperatures aren't too cold for this time of the year, which has me looking forward to spring more each day.
In just a few weeks we will be moving our clocks up one hour, as we officially welcome springtime! And it seems as though the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is eagerly looking forward to spring as well, with all the outdoor-themed activities offered this weekend.
But before today is done, be sure to stop by and support Scott City Assembly of God's all-you-can-eat (my favorite hyphenated word) fish fry. After your fill, consider some tunes by Bittersweet Band at Keller's at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.
And at 1 p.m. today, weather permitting, and noon Saturday and Sunday, it looks like you'll be able to catch some Southeast Missouri State University baseball as they take on Western Michigan University at Capaha Park.
Menu: fried fish, potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies, coffee and tea
When: 4:30 to 7 p.m. today
Where: Scott City Assembly of God Church at 312 Dearborn St. in Scott City
How much: $10 for 12 and older; $5 for children 6 to 11 years old; free for children 5 and younger
When: 6 to 10 p.m. today
Where: Keller's at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau at 777 N. Main
More info: Bittersweet Band Facebook page
A great chance for you and the family to explore a variety of art mediums through activity stations explaining some of the vast concepts in color theory.
When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Crisp Museum at 518 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau
More info: rivercampus.org
Hike along the bluffs and through the forest at Seventy-Six Conservation Area. You'll get a wonderful view of the river during the 3-mile hike.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Conservation Nature Center at 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau
How much: free
More info: mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter
Learn all about rainbow or brown -- great game fish that can be found in our state.
When: 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 2289 County Park Drive
How much: free
More info: mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter
Learn some tricks and techniques to catching Missouri's rainbow trout.
When: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 2289 County Park Drive
How much: free
More info: mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter
It's a fun time for kiddos to see how aquatic creatures survive through the winter. How do they breathe and find food in frozen lakes and ponds?
When: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Where: Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 2289 County Park Drive
How much: free
More info: mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter
