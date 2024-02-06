All sections
February 15, 2019

Weekend Outlook: Smell that? Spring (and fish) is on the horizon

Much to my liking, the average daily temperatures aren't too cold for this time of the year, which has me looking forward to spring more each day. In just a few weeks we will be moving our clocks up one hour, as we officially welcome springtime! And it seems as though the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is eagerly looking forward to spring as well, with all the outdoor-themed activities offered this weekend...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Much to my liking, the average daily temperatures aren't too cold for this time of the year, which has me looking forward to spring more each day.

In just a few weeks we will be moving our clocks up one hour, as we officially welcome springtime! And it seems as though the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is eagerly looking forward to spring as well, with all the outdoor-themed activities offered this weekend.

But before today is done, be sure to stop by and support Scott City Assembly of God's all-you-can-eat (my favorite hyphenated word) fish fry. After your fill, consider some tunes by Bittersweet Band at Keller's at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

And at 1 p.m. today, weather permitting, and noon Saturday and Sunday, it looks like you'll be able to catch some Southeast Missouri State University baseball as they take on Western Michigan University at Capaha Park.

Mmm ... fish

Menu: fried fish, potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies, coffee and tea

  • All-you-can-eat

When: 4:30 to 7 p.m. today

Where: Scott City Assembly of God Church at 312 Dearborn St. in Scott City

How much: $10 for 12 and older; $5 for children 6 to 11 years old; free for children 5 and younger

Chill out to some tunes

When: 6 to 10 p.m. today

Where: Keller's at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau at 777 N. Main

More info: Bittersweet Band Facebook page

For the fam

A great chance for you and the family to explore a variety of art mediums through activity stations explaining some of the vast concepts in color theory.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Crisp Museum at 518 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau

More info: rivercampus.org

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center events

Hiking: Seventy-Six Conservation Area

Hike along the bluffs and through the forest at Seventy-Six Conservation Area. You'll get a wonderful view of the river during the 3-mile hike.

  • Hike difficulty: moderate with some steep slopes
  • Please pack a lunch, bring water and dress for the weather.
  • Youth ages 12 and older welcome (with an adult)

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Conservation Nature Center at 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau

How much: free

More info: mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter

Little Acorns: Tremendous Trout

Learn all about rainbow or brown -- great game fish that can be found in our state.

When: 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 2289 County Park Drive

How much: free

More info: mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter

Women's Trout Fishing

Learn some tricks and techniques to catching Missouri's rainbow trout.

  • Must have a valid Missouri fishing permit.
  • Anyone interested in keeping trout must also have a trout permit

When: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 2289 County Park Drive

How much: free

More info: mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter

Life Below the Ice

It's a fun time for kiddos to see how aquatic creatures survive through the winter. How do they breathe and find food in frozen lakes and ponds?

  • For children ages 7 to 11

When: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 2289 County Park Drive

How much: free

More info: mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Entertainment
