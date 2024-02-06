Weekend Outlook: Sit back and enjoy the tunes

Last weekend was all about the food, but this weekend is all about the tunes. Your weekend is split equally into family-friendly entertainment and adult-only entertainment. We have music and fun for the entire family at the Cape Girardeau Public Library today, then tomorrow it's more music and food in Marble Hill, Missouri. SiriusXM DJ Kinder will be downtown Cape Girardeau mixing the hits at Ragsdales Saturday evening, and on Sunday Nashville recording artist Darla McFadden will be live in concert at Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

Your weekend starts here:

Get quizzical

Gather up your crew and head to the Cape Girardeau Public Library for some family fun today at 6 p.m. From classic rock to surfer songs to movie scores, your musical knowledge will be tested with this family-friendly music trivia contest. Winners will receive prizes, and to keep the event fair for everyone, teams must include at least one child and may not include more than three adults.

Registration is required, and you can do so by contacting Cape Girardeau Public Library, (573) 334-5279, ext. 113.

Coming at you LIVE!

SiriusXM's DJ Kinder will be at Ragsdales Pub & Lounge in downtown Cape Girardeau at 9 p.m. Saturday performing a custom mix show for you and your friends. Get ready to dance the night away to old-school classics and new-school hits, while enjoying great drink specials.