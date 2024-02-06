Weekend Outlook: Representin' Redhawks: Homecoming 2018

Welcome back, Southeast Missouri State University alumni! It's a time of hanging out with old friends, making new and enjoying all this weekend has to offer. It kicks off with the Copper Dome Society/Alumni Awards Dinner at the Show Me Center today, followed by a parade, tailgating and the Southeast Redhawks vs. Austin Peay football game Saturday at Houck Stadium, according to the official online schedule at semo.ed/homecoming.

This is your weekend. Make some memories:

Today

And the awards go to ...

Members of the University's Copper Dome Society are invited to this annual dinner beginning at 6 p.m. today. Alumni Association's 2018 Alumni Awards will be presented along with the 2018 Faculty Merit Award.

The event is "invitation only" and serves as an opportunity for endowed scholarship donors to meet the students who benefit from their generosity.

A Homecoming Bash with music, games and activities also is scheduled for 8 p.m. today on the Academic Terraces.

Saturday

Time for breakfast

It's an informal setting prompting alumni and friends to grab a cup of coffee/hot chocolate and a doughnut -- 8 a.m. at the Alumni Center.

Then, it's time for a parade.

'Now that's what I call' a parade

Sponsored by the Homecoming Planning Committee. This year's parade theme is "Now That's What I Call Southeast." The parade will feature student-created floats, marching bands, student organizations and alumni and student dignitaries.

Follow the leader

Visit the Academic Hall Dome 10 a.m. to noon and learn the history of the University's landmark administration building. You can even sign your name alongside other alumni who left their signatures inside the dome over the past century.