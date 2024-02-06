Weekend Outlook: Representin' Redhawks: Homecoming 2018

Welcome back, Southeast Missouri State University alumni! It's a time of hanging out with old friends, making new and enjoying all this weekend has to offer. It kicks off with the Copper Dome Society/Alumni Awards Dinner at the Show Me Center today, followed by a parade, tailgating and the Southeast Redhawks vs. Austin Peay football game Saturday at Houck Stadium, according to the official online schedule at semo.ed/homecoming.
This is your weekend. Make some memories:
Members of the University's Copper Dome Society are invited to this annual dinner beginning at 6 p.m. today. Alumni Association's 2018 Alumni Awards will be presented along with the 2018 Faculty Merit Award.
The event is "invitation only" and serves as an opportunity for endowed scholarship donors to meet the students who benefit from their generosity.
It's an informal setting prompting alumni and friends to grab a cup of coffee/hot chocolate and a doughnut -- 8 a.m. at the Alumni Center.
Then, it's time for a parade.
Sponsored by the Homecoming Planning Committee. This year's parade theme is "Now That's What I Call Southeast." The parade will feature student-created floats, marching bands, student organizations and alumni and student dignitaries.
Visit the Academic Hall Dome 10 a.m. to noon and learn the history of the University's landmark administration building. You can even sign your name alongside other alumni who left their signatures inside the dome over the past century.
Stop by Kent Library and participate in a Southeast trivia quiz for prizes 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The campus and alumni communities are invited to the dedication of the National Pan-Hellenic Plaza at 11 a.m. on the north end of Parker Field. The NPHC Plaza will provide a greenspace for student recreation and events and recognize Southeast's eight historically African-American fraternities and sororities -- Alpha Phi Alpha, Iota Phi Theta, Omega Psi Phi and Phi Beta Sigma fraternities and Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Zeta Phi Beta sororities.
Football tailgating will begin at 11 a.m. in front of Houck Field and on various parking areas near the Aleen Vogel Wehking Alumni Center and Houck Field House. The tailgate will feature live music, refreshments and appearances by the Southeast Marching Band, Sundancers, cheerleaders and Rowdy as they lead the football team in the Redhawk Walk down Bellevue Street and into the stadium. Personal tailgating space is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Aleen Vogel Wehking Alumni Center parking lots.
Cape County Alumni Association along with the SEMO University Advancement staff welcome alumni and friends back to campus. Stop by and grab a complimentary hotdog or chili dog while they last.
Southeast alumni who are veterans and their guests are invited to this annual tailgate event at the Main Wehking Alumni Center parking lot.
Come and cheer on the Redhawks as they defeat Austin Peay. Kickoff time is 1 p.m. Tickets start at $11 for adults and $6 for fans age 14 and under and can be purchased through the Southeast Athletics office at 1221 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Tickets also will be available, while supplies last, at the ticket booths in front of Houck Stadium.
You're invited to the NPHC Step Show at 4 p.m. in Academic Hall Auditorium. The event will feature performances from Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho sororities and Alpha Phi Alpha and Omega Psi Phi fraternities.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-9632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.