EntertainmentJune 1, 2018
Weekend Outlook: Raise the ruff, go mutts
Who knew there are local op-purr-tunities this weekend catered to you and your pet? Get outside, bring your pet along, and hang out with other pet lovers and their furry housemates at these two pet-friendly venues: During this month's First Friday with the Arts, you and your domesticated counterparts are invited to a Pets Night Out starting at 5 p.m. taking place at several downtown Cape Girardeau locations...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Who knew there are local op-purr-tunities this weekend catered to you and your pet? Get outside, bring your pet along, and hang out with other pet lovers and their furry housemates at these two pet-friendly venues:

Breaking mews

During this month's First Friday with the Arts, you and your domesticated counterparts are invited to a Pets Night Out starting at 5 p.m. taking place at several downtown Cape Girardeau locations.

Bring your well-mannered pooches to participate in a night celebrating artwork and animals.

A full listing of pet-friendly locations, along with "pet pit stops," can be found online at www.capearts.org. Information about Pets Night Out can be found on the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's Facebook page.

Don't forget: This is a stamp-card event, so be sure to pick up yours at any of the participating First Friday locations.

Missouri Running Co.

Fitness Plus is hosting the 10th annual Furry 5K and 1-mile Fun Walk for anyone and their dog Saturday from 8 to 9:30 a.m., with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Saint Francis Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation pet therapy program.

You don't have to have a dog to participate, but dogs are welcome.

The registration fee is $30 and participants will also receive a T-shirt.

You can register and pick up your information packet today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Missouri Running Co. in Cape Girardeau, or you may register on race day.

Trophies will be awarded to the top overall male and female and medals will be awarded to the top three in each age group.

As for special race day rules to encourage pet safety, here are just a few:

  • No retractable leashes
  • No dogs younger than 6 months
  • No leashes longer than 8 feet
  • No female dogs in heat
  • No aggressive dogs
  • Dogs must be on a leash at all times
  • All dogs must be current on their vaccinations

Parking is limited and is available in the Saint Francis Immediate Convenient Care lot at the corner of Lexington and North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Call (573) 331-5312 for any additional questions concerning race day.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Entertainment
