February 22, 2019

Weekend Outlook: Rain or shine, still plenty to do

The pools aren't open just yet (I'd be the first to report, if so) and it's still a little dreary outside. It may be rainy this weekend, but don't let that get you down or keep you at home. We've got bowling tonight to benefit Notre Dame Regional High School, the last few showings of "Sister Act" the musical at the Southeast River Campus through Sunday and former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics -- Roy Thomas -- in uptown Jackson on Saturday...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

The pools aren't open just yet (I'd be the first to report, if so) and it's still a little dreary outside. It may be rainy this weekend, but don't let that get you down or keep you at home.

We've got bowling tonight to benefit Notre Dame Regional High School, the last few showings of "Sister Act" the musical at the Southeast River Campus through Sunday and former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics -- Roy Thomas -- in uptown Jackson on Saturday.

Also Saturday evening, if you're a mom or a son, take a break from the usual weekend routine and challenge each other to a night of games and camaraderie at the SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau.

Once again, lots to do. It's go time.

Let's bowl

Round up your friends for a fun night of bowling, hosted by the Notre Dame Regional High School booster club.

  • Teams of four; Prizes will be awarded to first and second place
  • Must be 21 to participate

When: 6:30 p.m. today

Where: West Park Lanes at 354 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau

How much: $30 per person (includes shoes, burger, fries, drink and two games)

More info: (573) 335-6772, ext. 310

Raise your voice!

Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast River Campus is temporarily transformed into a "big cathedral of musical theatre" for the production of "Sister Act" through Sunday.

Southeast Missouri native and Southeast Missouri State University graduate Matthew Buttrey, who now lives in New York and serves as guest set designer, said all parts of the auditorium will be used and the audience "will become the congregation."

Although the production is based on the film from 1992, Buttrey said there are some artistic differences.

"We're translating that through our talent, through our eyes, to bring the production to life," he said.

When: Today, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau

How much: $16-$23

More info: rivercampus.org

A Marvel-ous day

Roy Thomas, right, visits with Stan Lee at the home of the Marvel Comics legendary creator in November in Los Angeles.
Roy Thomas, right, visits with Stan Lee at the home of the Marvel Comics legendary creator in November in Los Angeles.Submitted photo

Join others at uptown Jackson for the "Fourth February Annual: A Hometown Celebration of Roy Thomas."

It's your chance to meet the former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics and co-creator of some of Comic's greatest characters, including Wolverine and Conan the Barbarian.

Thomas will give a presentation at 1 p.m. at the Montgomery Conference Centeron West Main Street in Jackson. (Reservations are required; Tickets are free at UJRO.org.).

From 3 to 8 p.m. the public is invited to the reception for Thomas at the Cape Girardeau County History Center.

A biographical exhibit opening, themed window displays and comic book pop-up market will be part of the event.

When: Saturday

Where: 102 S. High St. in Jackson

More info: Call (573) 979-5170 or visit the Cape Girardeau County History Center page on Facebook

What time is it? Game time

Attention moms and sons of all ages: Check out a night of games, inflatables, bazooka ball, relay races and Nerf wars.

  • Food and refreshments will be provided
  • Preferred attire is active wear and tennis shoes

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cape Girardeau SportsPlex at 2526 Jim Drury Way in Cape Girardeau

How much: $16 per person

More info: cityofcape.org/mothersongamenight

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Entertainment
