Weekend Outlook: Rain or shine, still plenty to do

The pools aren't open just yet (I'd be the first to report, if so) and it's still a little dreary outside. It may be rainy this weekend, but don't let that get you down or keep you at home.

We've got bowling tonight to benefit Notre Dame Regional High School, the last few showings of "Sister Act" the musical at the Southeast River Campus through Sunday and former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics -- Roy Thomas -- in uptown Jackson on Saturday.

Also Saturday evening, if you're a mom or a son, take a break from the usual weekend routine and challenge each other to a night of games and camaraderie at the SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau.

Once again, lots to do. It's go time.

Let's bowl

Round up your friends for a fun night of bowling, hosted by the Notre Dame Regional High School booster club.

Teams of four; Prizes will be awarded to first and second place

Must be 21 to participate

When: 6:30 p.m. today

Where: West Park Lanes at 354 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau

How much: $30 per person (includes shoes, burger, fries, drink and two games)

More info: (573) 335-6772, ext. 310

Raise your voice!

Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast River Campus is temporarily transformed into a "big cathedral of musical theatre" for the production of "Sister Act" through Sunday.

Southeast Missouri native and Southeast Missouri State University graduate Matthew Buttrey, who now lives in New York and serves as guest set designer, said all parts of the auditorium will be used and the audience "will become the congregation."

Although the production is based on the film from 1992, Buttrey said there are some artistic differences.

"We're translating that through our talent, through our eyes, to bring the production to life," he said.

When: Today, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau

How much: $16-$23