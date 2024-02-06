All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
EntertainmentMarch 1, 2019
Weekend Outlook: No matter the weather forecast, fun is guaranteed
One day I wake up and it's winter; the next day, it's spring. Good thing there's something stable in life I can always rely on for my weekend plans: TGIF. Aside from that being a shameless plug for the Southeast Missourian entertainment section, we do have several interesting events going on the next few days...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

One day I wake up and it's winter; the next day, it's spring. Good thing there's something stable in life I can always rely on for my weekend plans: TGIF.

Aside from that being a shameless plug for the Southeast Missourian entertainment section, we do have several interesting events going on the next few days.

First Friday with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and downtown Cape Girardeau businesses kicks off today. I recommend stopping by the local shops downtown as you peruse the local art scene. (Read on to find a handy list highlighting some of the First Friday locations you should visit.)

A pond-raised catfish dinner today at Oran Jaycee might strike your interest. If you can't make it this evening because you have tickets for the mysterious production of "Warped" at the Southeast River Campus, the fish dinners continue the next several Fridays.

On Saturday, enjoy a few brewskies with friends, all for a good cause -- 10th annual Brew Movement Against Multiple Sclerosis -- at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. You should also visit General Baptist Church in Zalma, Missouri, to fill up on tasty chicken and dumplings to support the church's mobile food giveaway program.

It may be raining, snowing, windy, or it could feel like a sunny summer day at any point this weekend, but one thing is for sure: you're going to have fun.

Happy First Friday!

This month's event coincides with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's opening reception for Jean Rissover's "Distaff: the Lives of Women."

  • Join local First Friday art galleries and businesses for a night of celebrating the arts
  • Many galleries and businesses will be hosting opening receptions for new exhibits and activities for families
  • Most locations will open for First Friday at 5 p.m. today

When: 4 to 9 p.m. today

Where: Downtown Cape Girardeau

More info: capearts.org

Locations for First Friday | downtown Cape Girardeau

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri | 16B N. Spanish St.

  • Highlighting Jean Rissover's "Distaff: the Lives of Women"

Rissover began her painting career in 2011 at age 70, after careers in teaching, social work and journalism. It was her first real effort to create art since her senior year at a high school in suburban St. Louis. Since 2011 she has had opportunities to be instructed by notable regional artists and has won several awards. Most of her paintings portray the everyday lives of women: their activities, experiences, relationships, joys, sorrows and moods, according to a news release.

Visual Arts Cooperative Gallery | 16B N. Spanish Street

  • A debut of new work by James Palen and Janie Raiteri

Catapult Creative House | 612 Broadway

  • Gallery: Solo exhibition "If/Then" by guest artist Sarah Martin

The exhibition consists of woodwork installations encased in traditional in-the-round framing.

Catapult Creative House Student Studios:

  • "Domesticity Gone Wrong"
  • Features the work of Southeast Missouri State University artist Maria Esswein.

Catapult Creative House Press

  • Live printing, featuring various new designs by both students and visiting artists

Crisp Museum | 518 S. Fountain St.

The art gallery will be hosting "Exhibiting Excellence: 41st Annual High School Art Exhibition," an invitational juried art exhibit for 11th- and 12th-grade students in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

How much: free

Gallery of Inspiration | 109 N. Main St.

Gallery of Inspiration invites the public to come in and view the work of jewelry artists Julie Beardslee and Barbara Kammler the gallery's Artists of the Month.

Heritage Hall | The Kellerman Foundation | 102 N. Main St.

  • The Missouri Courthouse exhibit and an exhibit introducing the Nickel Regional Heritage Archive (NRHA)
  • The NRHA exhibit is a celebration of Frank Nickell's work spanning more than 50 years.

Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio | 620 Whitelaw Ave.

  • Showcase of the graphite drawings by Jeanie Eddleman, who specializes in Cape Girardeau County and Southeast Missouri memorabilia.

Painted Wren Art Gallery | 620 Whitelaw Ave.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Local collaborative artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey will be available to sign copies of their new children's book, "Gonk-Gonk The Giant Canada Goose: The Angel Wing Story."

River Campus Art Gallery | 518 S. Fountain St. | Seminary Building, Room 106

  • Exhibit of a Juror's Showcase featuring Sarah Haig

Haig, associate professor of art at the University of Tennessee-Martin, will feature a series of her hand-drawn and digital illustrations for children's books.

Well that's 'Warped'

Three touring aerial artists and a contortionist with Paper Doll Militia are bringing "Warped," a mysterious tale of gears, cranks, levers and ropes to the River Campus.

Hilary Peterson, Southeast Missouri State University coordinator of dance and an associate professor, said the event is the first of its kind at the River Campus.

Peterson described "Warped" as a truly "circus arts performance," with a blend of aerial arts by a "progressive" company. Implementing fabric, ropes and self-created apparatuses, the performers also will reveal a traditional dance concert, Peterson said.

When: 7:30 p.m. today

Where: Bedell Performance Hall, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau

More info: rivercampus.org

My, that smells tasty

Menu: Pond-raised catfish fillets, fried chicken, hush puppies, coleslaw, homemade onion rings, french fries, fried biscuits, potato salad, baked beans and homemade mac-n-cheese.

When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 19

Where: Oran Jaycee at 200 N. Haw St. in Oran, Missouri

How much: $12 for adults; $6 for children 6 to 12 years old; free for children 6 and younger

More info: (573) 262-2215

13 and still going strong

All proceeds go toward the "Special Needs Fund," used to sponsor mobile food giveaway and stock Zalma General Baptist Church's pantry for helping those in need throughout the year.

Menu: chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, dessert, drink

  • Dinner: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Silent auction: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Zalma General Baptist Church gym in Zalma, Missouri

How much: $10 for ages 13 and up; $6 for age 5 to 12; Free for children younger than 5

  • Carryouts available

More info: (573) 208-9748, (573) 225-3615

Let's brew

The 10th annual Brew Movement Against Multiple Sclerosis has outgrown its Fruitland location and will be held at Arena Park this year, said Joseph Barnes, the event's founder, a homebrewer and MS advocate.

Barnes said two participating breweries will come from as far away as Memphis.

Originally from Tennessee, Barnes founded the event in 2010 to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. And when Barnes moved to Southeast Missouri, he brought the event with him.

This year's Mardi Gras-themed event is sponsored by the Hop Heads of Southeast Missouri. The group serves as an integral part of the benefit, Barnes said, making it a "banner" event.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Arena Building at 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau

More info: Facebook event; call (901) 585-3736

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy