Weekend Outlook: No matter the weather forecast, fun is guaranteed

One day I wake up and it's winter; the next day, it's spring. Good thing there's something stable in life I can always rely on for my weekend plans: TGIF.
Aside from that being a shameless plug for the Southeast Missourian entertainment section, we do have several interesting events going on the next few days.
First Friday with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and downtown Cape Girardeau businesses kicks off today. I recommend stopping by the local shops downtown as you peruse the local art scene. (Read on to find a handy list highlighting some of the First Friday locations you should visit.)
A pond-raised catfish dinner today at Oran Jaycee might strike your interest. If you can't make it this evening because you have tickets for the mysterious production of "Warped" at the Southeast River Campus, the fish dinners continue the next several Fridays.
On Saturday, enjoy a few brewskies with friends, all for a good cause -- 10th annual Brew Movement Against Multiple Sclerosis -- at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. You should also visit General Baptist Church in Zalma, Missouri, to fill up on tasty chicken and dumplings to support the church's mobile food giveaway program.
It may be raining, snowing, windy, or it could feel like a sunny summer day at any point this weekend, but one thing is for sure: you're going to have fun.
This month's event coincides with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's opening reception for Jean Rissover's "Distaff: the Lives of Women."
When: 4 to 9 p.m. today
Where: Downtown Cape Girardeau
More info: capearts.org
Arts Council of Southeast Missouri | 16B N. Spanish St.
Rissover began her painting career in 2011 at age 70, after careers in teaching, social work and journalism. It was her first real effort to create art since her senior year at a high school in suburban St. Louis. Since 2011 she has had opportunities to be instructed by notable regional artists and has won several awards. Most of her paintings portray the everyday lives of women: their activities, experiences, relationships, joys, sorrows and moods, according to a news release.
Visual Arts Cooperative Gallery | 16B N. Spanish Street
Catapult Creative House | 612 Broadway
The exhibition consists of woodwork installations encased in traditional in-the-round framing.
Catapult Creative House Student Studios:
Catapult Creative House Press
Crisp Museum | 518 S. Fountain St.
The art gallery will be hosting "Exhibiting Excellence: 41st Annual High School Art Exhibition," an invitational juried art exhibit for 11th- and 12th-grade students in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.
How much: free
Gallery of Inspiration | 109 N. Main St.
Gallery of Inspiration invites the public to come in and view the work of jewelry artists Julie Beardslee and Barbara Kammler the gallery's Artists of the Month.
Heritage Hall | The Kellerman Foundation | 102 N. Main St.
Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio | 620 Whitelaw Ave.
Painted Wren Art Gallery | 620 Whitelaw Ave.
Local collaborative artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey will be available to sign copies of their new children's book, "Gonk-Gonk The Giant Canada Goose: The Angel Wing Story."
River Campus Art Gallery | 518 S. Fountain St. | Seminary Building, Room 106
Haig, associate professor of art at the University of Tennessee-Martin, will feature a series of her hand-drawn and digital illustrations for children's books.
Three touring aerial artists and a contortionist with Paper Doll Militia are bringing "Warped," a mysterious tale of gears, cranks, levers and ropes to the River Campus.
Hilary Peterson, Southeast Missouri State University coordinator of dance and an associate professor, said the event is the first of its kind at the River Campus.
Peterson described "Warped" as a truly "circus arts performance," with a blend of aerial arts by a "progressive" company. Implementing fabric, ropes and self-created apparatuses, the performers also will reveal a traditional dance concert, Peterson said.
When: 7:30 p.m. today
Where: Bedell Performance Hall, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau
More info: rivercampus.org
Menu: Pond-raised catfish fillets, fried chicken, hush puppies, coleslaw, homemade onion rings, french fries, fried biscuits, potato salad, baked beans and homemade mac-n-cheese.
When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 19
Where: Oran Jaycee at 200 N. Haw St. in Oran, Missouri
How much: $12 for adults; $6 for children 6 to 12 years old; free for children 6 and younger
More info: (573) 262-2215
All proceeds go toward the "Special Needs Fund," used to sponsor mobile food giveaway and stock Zalma General Baptist Church's pantry for helping those in need throughout the year.
Menu: chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, dessert, drink
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Zalma General Baptist Church gym in Zalma, Missouri
How much: $10 for ages 13 and up; $6 for age 5 to 12; Free for children younger than 5
More info: (573) 208-9748, (573) 225-3615
The 10th annual Brew Movement Against Multiple Sclerosis has outgrown its Fruitland location and will be held at Arena Park this year, said Joseph Barnes, the event's founder, a homebrewer and MS advocate.
Barnes said two participating breweries will come from as far away as Memphis.
Originally from Tennessee, Barnes founded the event in 2010 to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. And when Barnes moved to Southeast Missouri, he brought the event with him.
This year's Mardi Gras-themed event is sponsored by the Hop Heads of Southeast Missouri. The group serves as an integral part of the benefit, Barnes said, making it a "banner" event.
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Arena Building at 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau
More info: Facebook event; call (901) 585-3736
