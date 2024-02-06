Weekend Outlook: No matter the weather forecast, fun is guaranteed

One day I wake up and it's winter; the next day, it's spring. Good thing there's something stable in life I can always rely on for my weekend plans: TGIF.

Aside from that being a shameless plug for the Southeast Missourian entertainment section, we do have several interesting events going on the next few days.

First Friday with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and downtown Cape Girardeau businesses kicks off today. I recommend stopping by the local shops downtown as you peruse the local art scene. (Read on to find a handy list highlighting some of the First Friday locations you should visit.)

A pond-raised catfish dinner today at Oran Jaycee might strike your interest. If you can't make it this evening because you have tickets for the mysterious production of "Warped" at the Southeast River Campus, the fish dinners continue the next several Fridays.

On Saturday, enjoy a few brewskies with friends, all for a good cause -- 10th annual Brew Movement Against Multiple Sclerosis -- at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. You should also visit General Baptist Church in Zalma, Missouri, to fill up on tasty chicken and dumplings to support the church's mobile food giveaway program.

It may be raining, snowing, windy, or it could feel like a sunny summer day at any point this weekend, but one thing is for sure: you're going to have fun.

Happy First Friday!

This month's event coincides with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's opening reception for Jean Rissover's "Distaff: the Lives of Women."

Join local First Friday art galleries and businesses for a night of celebrating the arts

Many galleries and businesses will be hosting opening receptions for new exhibits and activities for families

Most locations will open for First Friday at 5 p.m. today

When: 4 to 9 p.m. today

Where: Downtown Cape Girardeau

More info: capearts.org

Locations for First Friday | downtown Cape Girardeau

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri | 16B N. Spanish St.

Highlighting Jean Rissover's "Distaff: the Lives of Women"

Rissover began her painting career in 2011 at age 70, after careers in teaching, social work and journalism. It was her first real effort to create art since her senior year at a high school in suburban St. Louis. Since 2011 she has had opportunities to be instructed by notable regional artists and has won several awards. Most of her paintings portray the everyday lives of women: their activities, experiences, relationships, joys, sorrows and moods, according to a news release.

Visual Arts Cooperative Gallery | 16B N. Spanish Street

A debut of new work by James Palen and Janie Raiteri

Catapult Creative House | 612 Broadway

Gallery: Solo exhibition "If/Then" by guest artist Sarah Martin

The exhibition consists of woodwork installations encased in traditional in-the-round framing.

Catapult Creative House Student Studios:

"Domesticity Gone Wrong"

Features the work of Southeast Missouri State University artist Maria Esswein.

Catapult Creative House Press

Live printing, featuring various new designs by both students and visiting artists

Crisp Museum | 518 S. Fountain St.

The art gallery will be hosting "Exhibiting Excellence: 41st Annual High School Art Exhibition," an invitational juried art exhibit for 11th- and 12th-grade students in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

How much: free

Gallery of Inspiration | 109 N. Main St.

Gallery of Inspiration invites the public to come in and view the work of jewelry artists Julie Beardslee and Barbara Kammler the gallery's Artists of the Month.

Heritage Hall | The Kellerman Foundation | 102 N. Main St.

The Missouri Courthouse exhibit and an exhibit introducing the Nickel Regional Heritage Archive (NRHA)

The NRHA exhibit is a celebration of Frank Nickell's work spanning more than 50 years.

Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio | 620 Whitelaw Ave.

Showcase of the graphite drawings by Jeanie Eddleman, who specializes in Cape Girardeau County and Southeast Missouri memorabilia.

Painted Wren Art Gallery | 620 Whitelaw Ave.