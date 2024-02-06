Weekend Outlook: Lights, camera, America!

We're beginning this Veterans Day weekend with some original art by students at the Fault Line Film Festival main gala and awards ceremony on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. And don't miss the River City Players Community Theatre performance of "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," through Sunday at Port Cape Girardeau.
And be sure to check out the complete listing of family-friendly patriotic events to honor those who have served.
Southeast Missouri State University is hosting its ninth annual Fault Line Film Festival this month, highlighting the accomplishments of 45 filmmaking students from across the Midwest during a gala and awards ceremony at 7 p.m. today in Rose Theatre.
"Our purpose will always be to encourage and promote the work of student filmmakers," Fred Jones, Southeast professor of mass media, said in a news release.
The kickoff event for the festival will be a keynote address by Kansas City film commissioner Steph Scupham at noon Wednesday in the Bedell Performance Hall at the Southeast River Campus, the release stated.
More information can be found online at news.semo.edu.
River City Players Community Theatre's latest production, "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," continues through Sunday at Port Cape Girardeau.
The show is a condensed version of the 1946 film "It's a Wonderful Life" and revolves around the character George Bailey.
George is a small-town man in the fictitious township of Bedford Falls. He contemplates suicide after inheriting the family-run savings and loan -- and problems. His guardian angel, Clarence, intervenes; showing him what life would be like without him.
Kyle VanPool of Jackson has been involved with the River City Players for 14 years. He portrays Uncle Billy in the production, along with other minor characters.
"I think the film is just so iconic," he said. "That may be a challenge, because you come in seeing it and in your mind, George Bailey is Jimmy Stewart and Potter is John Barrymore."
Tickets and all information can be found at the River City Players Community Theatre Facebook page.
Notre Dame to host Veterans Day assembly
Notre Dame Regional High School will host a Veterans Day program at 10:15 a.m. today with patriotic music, a time of honoring veterans and a role call of military personnel.
19th annual Veterans Honor Service
First Pentecostal Church at 3054 Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau is hosting the 19th annual Veterans Honor Service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The event will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, at the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month.
The Rev. Dennis Breland of Cape Girardeau is guest speaker for this event.
There will be honored guests from several participating military service support groups, including the SAR, DAR, VFW, American Legion, DAV and the Patriot Guard Riders.
There also will be a tribute to the branches of service by trumpeter Larry Herron, a flag line by the Patriot Guard Riders, an antique military vehicle display by the SEMO Military Vehicles Group and an MIA tribute and flag ceremony presented by American Legion Post 63.
Oran Veterans Day program
The Oran (Missouri) School District is hosting a Veterans Day program 9 a.m. today at Oran High School, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice.
The event will include posting of colors, Pledge of Allegiance, national anthem, recognition of each veteran in attendance and guest speaker Lawson Burgfeld.
Kelly High School to host Veterans Day event
The program will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 16, followed by a Thanksgiving meal for veterans and family. No other details were available at press time.
Veterans memorial dedication at Cape County Park North
VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will host a special Veterans Wall dedication service at Cape County Park North at 1 p.m. Sunday. Food will be provided.
Veterans Day parade in Jackson
Jackson Veterans Day parade will start at 4 p.m. Sunday in front of First Baptist Church in Jackson, will proceed along High Street toward the courthouse, turn left on Main Street and then left on Missouri Street.
Veterans Day event at Jackson High School
Jackson Senior High School will host an assembly honoring local veterans in the auditorium at 9 a.m. Monday, with a reception immediately following in the band room.
Central Junior High to host Veterans Day program
The program begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the Central Junior High School auditorium. The program will include a presentation of colors by the Boy Scouts, a slideshow of area veterans and a small gift for all veterans in attendance.
