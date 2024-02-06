Weekend Outlook: Lights, camera, America!

We're beginning this Veterans Day weekend with some original art by students at the Fault Line Film Festival main gala and awards ceremony on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. And don't miss the River City Players Community Theatre performance of "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," through Sunday at Port Cape Girardeau.

And be sure to check out the complete listing of family-friendly patriotic events to honor those who have served.

Let's celebrate!

Show time

Southeast Missouri State University is hosting its ninth annual Fault Line Film Festival this month, highlighting the accomplishments of 45 filmmaking students from across the Midwest during a gala and awards ceremony at 7 p.m. today in Rose Theatre.

"Our purpose will always be to encourage and promote the work of student filmmakers," Fred Jones, Southeast professor of mass media, said in a news release.

The kickoff event for the festival will be a keynote address by Kansas City film commissioner Steph Scupham at noon Wednesday in the Bedell Performance Hall at the Southeast River Campus, the release stated.

More information can be found online at news.semo.edu.

You're on!

River City Players Community Theatre's latest production, "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," continues through Sunday at Port Cape Girardeau.

The show is a condensed version of the 1946 film "It's a Wonderful Life" and revolves around the character George Bailey.

George is a small-town man in the fictitious township of Bedford Falls. He contemplates suicide after inheriting the family-run savings and loan -- and problems. His guardian angel, Clarence, intervenes; showing him what life would be like without him.

Kyle VanPool of Jackson has been involved with the River City Players for 14 years. He portrays Uncle Billy in the production, along with other minor characters.

"I think the film is just so iconic," he said. "That may be a challenge, because you come in seeing it and in your mind, George Bailey is Jimmy Stewart and Potter is John Barrymore."

Tickets and all information can be found at the River City Players Community Theatre Facebook page.

Veterans Day events

Notre Dame to host Veterans Day assembly

Notre Dame Regional High School will host a Veterans Day program at 10:15 a.m. today with patriotic music, a time of honoring veterans and a role call of military personnel.

19th annual Veterans Honor Service