November 2, 2018

Weekend Outlook: Let's get ready to rumble: Cage fights, music and drama

Food is the one thing with the power to unite people of all races, backgrounds and political sides, and Notre Dame Regional High School students have put in hard work over the last few months to bring you "Restaurants and Relationships." It's a three-part production set in multiple restaurants, with show times through Saturday...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Food is the one thing with the power to unite people of all races, backgrounds and political sides, and Notre Dame Regional High School students have put in hard work over the last few months to bring you "Restaurants and Relationships." It's a three-part production set in multiple restaurants, with show times through Saturday.

Tonight, take it easy and listen to some live entertainment while enjoying the remodeled Marquette Hotel in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Saturday, take the family to Crisp Museum on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University for a free mini Comic Con with vendors and art displays from local artist Terry Godwin.

And an event for guys and gals of all ages -- if you love UFC -- is happening Saturday night at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

Don't let this weekend start without you:

Downtown tunes

You're invited to a casual evening of music featuring Jerry Ford and Beverly Reece from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the lobby of the newly restored Marquette Hotel in downtown Cape Girardeau. Light refreshments from Baristas Coffee Bar will be available for purchase.

Food, friends, love

Notre Dame Regional High School is serving up three one-act plays for its fall production of "Restaurants and Relationships," set to run through Saturday at 7 p.m. in Cynthia R. King Performance Hall.

The plays -- all set in New York -- involve 20 students, with the plots focused on the development of relationships through the use of restaurants and food, Notre Dame Regional High School director of theater Cynthia King said.

"One Egg," a piece from 1934, serves as Act 1.

It features two young people who meet in a restaurant and are brought together by the difficulty of ordering one egg for breakfast. Junior Molly Sellers portrays the female character.

Act 2, "Something to Eat," takes place on a Sunday afternoon, with a young urban couple -- one is grading papers and the other is crocheting -- met with the classic dilemma: Where to eat?

And Act 3, "Check Please," is a night featuring numerous first dates gone wrong, expressed within 16 scenes.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at notredamehighschool.org.

It's go time

Brace yourself for an intense night of fighting at Cage of Honor at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

"You have a team, but at the end of the day it's just you, and one other guy in that cage. You can't put your blame or success on anyone else. It's you and you alone," professional MMA fighter Max McNeely said regarding the fight Saturday.

Amateur:

Gavilan Bland vs. JJ Speake

Wille Henderson vs. Zach Coffee

Cole Glover vs. Cody McAlister

Bryce Crump vs. Ted Clark

Corey Thomas vs. Phillip Hill

Drew Lowes vs. Fabio Soennel

Dalton Knight vs. Nathan Stearns

Kyle Price vs. Scott Marler

Jacob Jewell vs. Jeffery Young

Caleb Cope vs. Corey Beeson

Josh Sutherlin vs. Kenny Salinas

Derek Albright vs. Joel Penrod

LC Hamid vs. Antion Johnson

James Motorshed vs. Chris Welch

Evan Whited vs. Dominic Rohlfing

Professional:

James Evans vs. Max McNeely

Frank Cortez vs. Kyle Kurtz

Tickets and additional information are available online at fightforhonor.com.

Celebrate superheroes

Joy Mentink and Matt Wacker, as Indiana Jones, talk with Lonnie Johnson, as Superman, April 21 at Cape Comic Con at the Osage Centre.
Joy Mentink and Matt Wacker, as Indiana Jones, talk with Lonnie Johnson, as Superman, April 21 at Cape Comic Con at the Osage Centre.Fred Lynch

You're invited to dress up in your favorite superhero costume and attend Cape Mini Comic Con 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Crisp Museum on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

This free event includes vendors, artist displays, a comic art drawing contest and a display.

The event is in partnership with the Cape Comic Con and coincides with the exhibition featuring comic book art from the collection of Terry Godwin.

Ken Murphy, organizer of Cape Comic Con, said 2016 was the first year for the almost every two-year event, which gathered nearly 500 people.

"We had a real successful outing. I was asked to do it again for this year," Murphy said. "All the fun things you'd see at the April show, just on a much smaller scale."

Murphy said, "Cape Comic Con is there to support the River Campus, and we are happy to do so."

More information can be found online at cape-con.com.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Entertainment
