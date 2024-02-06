Food is the one thing with the power to unite people of all races, backgrounds and political sides, and Notre Dame Regional High School students have put in hard work over the last few months to bring you "Restaurants and Relationships." It's a three-part production set in multiple restaurants, with show times through Saturday.

Tonight, take it easy and listen to some live entertainment while enjoying the remodeled Marquette Hotel in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Saturday, take the family to Crisp Museum on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University for a free mini Comic Con with vendors and art displays from local artist Terry Godwin.

And an event for guys and gals of all ages -- if you love UFC -- is happening Saturday night at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

Don't let this weekend start without you:

Downtown tunes

You're invited to a casual evening of music featuring Jerry Ford and Beverly Reece from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the lobby of the newly restored Marquette Hotel in downtown Cape Girardeau. Light refreshments from Baristas Coffee Bar will be available for purchase.

Food, friends, love

Notre Dame Regional High School is serving up three one-act plays for its fall production of "Restaurants and Relationships," set to run through Saturday at 7 p.m. in Cynthia R. King Performance Hall.

The plays -- all set in New York -- involve 20 students, with the plots focused on the development of relationships through the use of restaurants and food, Notre Dame Regional High School director of theater Cynthia King said.

"One Egg," a piece from 1934, serves as Act 1.

It features two young people who meet in a restaurant and are brought together by the difficulty of ordering one egg for breakfast. Junior Molly Sellers portrays the female character.

Act 2, "Something to Eat," takes place on a Sunday afternoon, with a young urban couple -- one is grading papers and the other is crocheting -- met with the classic dilemma: Where to eat?

And Act 3, "Check Please," is a night featuring numerous first dates gone wrong, expressed within 16 scenes.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at notredamehighschool.org.

It's go time

Brace yourself for an intense night of fighting at Cage of Honor at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

"You have a team, but at the end of the day it's just you, and one other guy in that cage. You can't put your blame or success on anyone else. It's you and you alone," professional MMA fighter Max McNeely said regarding the fight Saturday.

Amateur:

Gavilan Bland vs. JJ Speake

Wille Henderson vs. Zach Coffee

Cole Glover vs. Cody McAlister

Bryce Crump vs. Ted Clark

Corey Thomas vs. Phillip Hill