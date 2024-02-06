Food is the one thing with the power to unite people of all races, backgrounds and political sides, and Notre Dame Regional High School students have put in hard work over the last few months to bring you "Restaurants and Relationships." It's a three-part production set in multiple restaurants, with show times through Saturday.
Tonight, take it easy and listen to some live entertainment while enjoying the remodeled Marquette Hotel in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Saturday, take the family to Crisp Museum on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University for a free mini Comic Con with vendors and art displays from local artist Terry Godwin.
And an event for guys and gals of all ages -- if you love UFC -- is happening Saturday night at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Don't let this weekend start without you:
You're invited to a casual evening of music featuring Jerry Ford and Beverly Reece from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the lobby of the newly restored Marquette Hotel in downtown Cape Girardeau. Light refreshments from Baristas Coffee Bar will be available for purchase.
Notre Dame Regional High School is serving up three one-act plays for its fall production of "Restaurants and Relationships," set to run through Saturday at 7 p.m. in Cynthia R. King Performance Hall.
The plays -- all set in New York -- involve 20 students, with the plots focused on the development of relationships through the use of restaurants and food, Notre Dame Regional High School director of theater Cynthia King said.
"One Egg," a piece from 1934, serves as Act 1.
It features two young people who meet in a restaurant and are brought together by the difficulty of ordering one egg for breakfast. Junior Molly Sellers portrays the female character.
Act 2, "Something to Eat," takes place on a Sunday afternoon, with a young urban couple -- one is grading papers and the other is crocheting -- met with the classic dilemma: Where to eat?
And Act 3, "Check Please," is a night featuring numerous first dates gone wrong, expressed within 16 scenes.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at notredamehighschool.org.
Brace yourself for an intense night of fighting at Cage of Honor at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
"You have a team, but at the end of the day it's just you, and one other guy in that cage. You can't put your blame or success on anyone else. It's you and you alone," professional MMA fighter Max McNeely said regarding the fight Saturday.
Amateur:
Gavilan Bland vs. JJ Speake
Wille Henderson vs. Zach Coffee
Cole Glover vs. Cody McAlister
Bryce Crump vs. Ted Clark
Corey Thomas vs. Phillip Hill
Drew Lowes vs. Fabio Soennel
Dalton Knight vs. Nathan Stearns
Kyle Price vs. Scott Marler
Jacob Jewell vs. Jeffery Young
Caleb Cope vs. Corey Beeson
Josh Sutherlin vs. Kenny Salinas
Derek Albright vs. Joel Penrod
LC Hamid vs. Antion Johnson
James Motorshed vs. Chris Welch
Evan Whited vs. Dominic Rohlfing
Professional:
James Evans vs. Max McNeely
Frank Cortez vs. Kyle Kurtz
Tickets and additional information are available online at fightforhonor.com.
You're invited to dress up in your favorite superhero costume and attend Cape Mini Comic Con 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Crisp Museum on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.
This free event includes vendors, artist displays, a comic art drawing contest and a display.
The event is in partnership with the Cape Comic Con and coincides with the exhibition featuring comic book art from the collection of Terry Godwin.
Ken Murphy, organizer of Cape Comic Con, said 2016 was the first year for the almost every two-year event, which gathered nearly 500 people.
"We had a real successful outing. I was asked to do it again for this year," Murphy said. "All the fun things you'd see at the April show, just on a much smaller scale."
Murphy said, "Cape Comic Con is there to support the River Campus, and we are happy to do so."
More information can be found online at cape-con.com.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.