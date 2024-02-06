All sections
September 28, 2018

Weekend Outlook: Let's celebrate, Oktoberfest-style

It's the start of Oktoberfest season, and to celebrate we have several fall activities on deck to get you into fall -- without the fall-like temperatures. Today and tomorrow, be sure to visit the Bollinger County Fall Festival in Marble Hill, Missouri, for a parade and lots of food...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

It's the start of Oktoberfest season, and to celebrate we have several fall activities on deck to get you into fall -- without the fall-like temperatures.

Today and tomorrow, be sure to visit the Bollinger County Fall Festival in Marble Hill, Missouri, for a parade and lots of food.

It's also National Drink Beer Day, so head to downtown Cape Girardeau and check out live music at Rude Dog Pub and grab a beer (or two) while you're there.

And don't miss the live music, food and local suds at the Craft Beer Festival at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. "Jesus Christ Superstar" is this weekend at the River Campus, too.

There's a lot to do, so you better get started:

Get dramatic

Nick Kuchem, left, and Kamron Underwood, right, portray their respective roles of Judas and Jesus during Southeast Missouri State University's recent rehearsal of "Jesus Christ Superstar " at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.
Nick Kuchem, left, and Kamron Underwood, right, portray their respective roles of Judas and Jesus during Southeast Missouri State University's recent rehearsal of "Jesus Christ Superstar " at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

"Jesus Christ Superstar" -- the ageless 1970s rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice -- is appearing on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus stage through Sunday. During its five-show run, the story -- told by a cast of 26 Southeast students, through song -- will highlight the last seven days of Jesus' life, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

You can get tickets at rivercampus.org

#I'llDrinkToThat

Celebrate the day with local music and a lot of beer. You're invited to Rude Dog Pub in Cape Girardeau for live music featuring The Shindig, The Scatterguns and The Big Idea.

How much: $5 at door

What time: 9 p.m.

Here's to fall!

You're invited to Marble Hill Ball Park for food, fun and music today beginning at 7 p.m.

Event schedule:

Friday

7 to 8 p.m. -- Janie Brown & the Chestnut Gang, followed by The Gipsons (under the pavilion)

Saturday

9 a.m. -- Parade, Grand Marshal Don James

11 a.m. -- Opening Ceremony & float awards

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. -- Chicken and Dumplings at Senior Nutrition Center

Noon -- Kiddie Tractor Pull

2 p.m. -- Dixieland Swamp Rats (under the pavilion)

3 p.m. -- Garden Tractor Races at the Marble Hill Airport

Also on Saturday: "Cow Chip Bingo"

Get crafty

Stop by the seventh annual Cape Girardeau Craft Beer Festival at the First State Community Bank Pavilion in Arena Park at noon Saturday.

Admission includes samples from microbreweries, along with a souvenir pilsner glass, live music and great food.

How much: $30 ($35 at the door) includes:

  • Souvenir pilsner and samples
  • Live music
  • Food for purchase

VIP Admission $50 (limited to first 150) includes:

  • All general admission benefits
  • 30-minute early entry onto main floor
  • Exclusive craft beer offerings for VIP area only
  • Special VIP food at no additional charge

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

