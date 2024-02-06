Weekend Outlook: Let's celebrate, Oktoberfest-style

It's the start of Oktoberfest season, and to celebrate we have several fall activities on deck to get you into fall -- without the fall-like temperatures.

Today and tomorrow, be sure to visit the Bollinger County Fall Festival in Marble Hill, Missouri, for a parade and lots of food.

It's also National Drink Beer Day, so head to downtown Cape Girardeau and check out live music at Rude Dog Pub and grab a beer (or two) while you're there.

And don't miss the live music, food and local suds at the Craft Beer Festival at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. "Jesus Christ Superstar" is this weekend at the River Campus, too.

There's a lot to do, so you better get started:

Get dramatic

Nick Kuchem, left, and Kamron Underwood, right, portray their respective roles of Judas and Jesus during Southeast Missouri State University's recent rehearsal of "Jesus Christ Superstar " at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

"Jesus Christ Superstar" -- the ageless 1970s rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice -- is appearing on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus stage through Sunday. During its five-show run, the story -- told by a cast of 26 Southeast students, through song -- will highlight the last seven days of Jesus' life, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

You can get tickets at rivercampus.org

#I'llDrinkToThat

Celebrate the day with local music and a lot of beer. You're invited to Rude Dog Pub in Cape Girardeau for live music featuring The Shindig, The Scatterguns and The Big Idea.

How much: $5 at door

What time: 9 p.m.

Here's to fall!

You're invited to Marble Hill Ball Park for food, fun and music today beginning at 7 p.m.

Event schedule:

Friday