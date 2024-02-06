Weekend Outlook: Laugh, dance, let freedom ring

This weekend's roundup is more of a hodgepodge of sorts. We have Fourth of July events, comedy downtown, dancing and a pet expo. Several of these events are even kid-friendly, so don't miss out!

'Merica

The fourth annual Vanduser Betterment Committee Independence Day Celebration is at 5 p.m. Friday at Graviett's Memorial Ball Field, and you're invited. This year's theme is "Not All Heroes Wear Capes," with a special time of honoring American military members and veterans. It all kicks off with a fish fry, then at 8 p.m., get ready for a live performance from Used and Refused. On Saturday, the parade starts at 10 a.m. and will end at the Ball Field, where you can enjoy games and activities, pony rides, wagon train rides, pageants, concessions, a beer stand, live auction, music outside and vendors. Be sure to stay until 8:30 p.m. for a flag presentation followed by a free fireworks display. More information can be found on the Facebook event page.

Rock, swing it out

If you like to rock and roll, Cape Ballroom is inviting you to its weekly Friday night dance from 7 to 10:30 p.m. today at American Legion in Cape Girardeau. The music starts at 7 p.m. and lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by mixed social dancing until 10:30 p.m. For more information check out capeballroom.com.

Scene!

Riverside Comedy presents The Cowboy Coalition at 7 p.m. Saturday at Port Cape Girardeau. Saddle up and get ready for a debut sketch performance featuring Rodeo Ray, Mashed Potato Jim, and Big "Richard" Texas -- with a little bit of adult content. The St. Louis musical duo Sha'Dam will also perform.

How much: $10

Kitties and puppies

Be at the Osage Centre at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for the Humane Society Pet Expo with your pet. Pooches, felines and humans are welcome to and take part in concessions, talking with local veterinarians, visiting pet vendor booths, seminars, giveaways, face painting and a dog-kissing booth.