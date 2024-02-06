Weekend Outlook: Jingle, jingle, jingle: Christmas is upon us

It's official: Winter begins today and we're four days away from Christmas.
This is your last weekend to take in all the Christmas-themed events Southeast Missouri has to offer ... until next year.
Christmastime is a season of togetherness; so grab the relatives you don't spend much time with, those neighbors you don't talk to often, and even those people you haven't necessarily wanted to hang out with since the last presidential election.
Let's commemorate the time of year we can all come together, travel the area, eat and be cheerful.
Merry Christmas!
You're invited to the fourth annual Living Nativity at First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau from 2 to 5 p.m. today.
Santa Claus will be there, too.
Get ready for a winter-themed big band celebration at 6 p.m. today at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.
Concert will be at the front of J.C. Penny and Old Navy.
Stop by the Winter Solstice Celebration at Abbey Road Christian Church at 5 p.m. today. Bring the entire family; all are welcome.
Also: In case of rain, the event will be held indoors.
Safe Space Cape is hosting its "Holiday Shindig" from 5 to 7 p.m. today at 38 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
You and the family will be able to decorate cookies, play holiday themed games and enjoy some merry music.
Holiday attire is encouraged.
Hit the road and rediscover the magic of the Christmas Church Tour of Scott County from 4 to 8 p.m. today. It's a free, self-guided tour.
Participating churches will be decorated for the holiday season and several will have greeters and music -- some will have refreshments.
For the list of participating churches, contact Sikeston (Missouri) Convention & Visitors Bureau at (573) 471-2498.
Start the weekend off right with JStreet Comedy at 9 p.m. today in downtown Perryville, Missouri, at 106 N. Jackson St.
(Disclaimer: If you are easily offended, this show is not for you.)
Marble Hill United Methodist Church in Marble Hill, Missouri is inviting you to a cantata at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The church is located across from the Bollinger County, Missouri Co-Op on Highway 34 East.
