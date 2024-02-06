Weekend Outlook: Jingle, jingle, jingle: Christmas is upon us

It's official: Winter begins today and we're four days away from Christmas.

This is your last weekend to take in all the Christmas-themed events Southeast Missouri has to offer ... until next year.

Christmastime is a season of togetherness; so grab the relatives you don't spend much time with, those neighbors you don't talk to often, and even those people you haven't necessarily wanted to hang out with since the last presidential election.

Let's commemorate the time of year we can all come together, travel the area, eat and be cheerful.

Merry Christmas!

It's alive!

You're invited to the fourth annual Living Nativity at First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau from 2 to 5 p.m. today.

Santa Claus will be there, too.

Now that's a big band

Get ready for a winter-themed big band celebration at 6 p.m. today at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.

Concert will be at the front of J.C. Penny and Old Navy.

Winter celebration

Stop by the Winter Solstice Celebration at Abbey Road Christian Church at 5 p.m. today. Bring the entire family; all are welcome.

Bonfire and brief ceremony.

Labyrinth walk for those who wish to do so.

Also: In case of rain, the event will be held indoors.