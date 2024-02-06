All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
December 21, 2018

Weekend Outlook: Jingle, jingle, jingle: Christmas is upon us

It's official: Winter begins today and we're four days away from Christmas. This is your last weekend to take in all the Christmas-themed events Southeast Missouri has to offer ... until next year. Christmastime is a season of togetherness; so grab the relatives you don't spend much time with, those neighbors you don't talk to often, and even those people you haven't necessarily wanted to hang out with since the last presidential election...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

It's official: Winter begins today and we're four days away from Christmas.

This is your last weekend to take in all the Christmas-themed events Southeast Missouri has to offer ... until next year.

Christmastime is a season of togetherness; so grab the relatives you don't spend much time with, those neighbors you don't talk to often, and even those people you haven't necessarily wanted to hang out with since the last presidential election.

Let's commemorate the time of year we can all come together, travel the area, eat and be cheerful.

Merry Christmas!

It's alive!

You're invited to the fourth annual Living Nativity at First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau from 2 to 5 p.m. today.

Santa Claus will be there, too.

Now that's a big band

Get ready for a winter-themed big band celebration at 6 p.m. today at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.

Concert will be at the front of J.C. Penny and Old Navy.

Winter celebration

Stop by the Winter Solstice Celebration at Abbey Road Christian Church at 5 p.m. today. Bring the entire family; all are welcome.

  • Bonfire and brief ceremony.
  • Labyrinth walk for those who wish to do so.

Also: In case of rain, the event will be held indoors.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Time for a shindig

Safe Space Cape is hosting its "Holiday Shindig" from 5 to 7 p.m. today at 38 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

You and the family will be able to decorate cookies, play holiday themed games and enjoy some merry music.

Holiday attire is encouraged.

A Christmas Tour

Hit the road and rediscover the magic of the Christmas Church Tour of Scott County from 4 to 8 p.m. today. It's a free, self-guided tour.

Participating churches will be decorated for the holiday season and several will have greeters and music -- some will have refreshments.

For the list of participating churches, contact Sikeston (Missouri) Convention & Visitors Bureau at (573) 471-2498.

Laughing it up

Start the weekend off right with JStreet Comedy at 9 p.m. today in downtown Perryville, Missouri, at 106 N. Jackson St.

  • Hosts for the evening: Elijah Zion, Steve Beatty, Mark Hewkin, Nicholas Cuvar, Tommy Moslander III, Thor Valentine Harter, Tom Cook and Lucas Hinderliter
  • Donations will be accepted for the Regional Family Crisis Center, a not-for-profit organization that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

(Disclaimer: If you are easily offended, this show is not for you.)

Let's sing

Marble Hill United Methodist Church in Marble Hill, Missouri is inviting you to a cantata at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The church is located across from the Bollinger County, Missouri Co-Op on Highway 34 East.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

the

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy