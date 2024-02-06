Weekend Outlook: It's just a bunch of hocus pocus

With Halloween being a few days away, I'm reminded of a time when young Joshua was decked out in his white Power Ranger costume, traveling door-to-door collecting free candy from the neighbors. Actually, it was only last year, and I was wearing my red Power Ranger costume. But that's beside the point.

Halloween is definitely the focus for this weekend, and I've gathered some treats -- no tricks -- for you and the family. You can find more Halloween-related activities and events at semo.events.com.

Don't be scurred

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Haunted Hall of Horror decked with several fictitious components through Halloween at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

Assistant recreation division manager for the City of Cape Girardeau Kaed Horrell said the event has been hosted by the city for nearly 30 years and has expanded over time to include the basement.

Horrell said this year the haunted maze "pretty well takes up the whole building."

"We have two different tunnels in one basement," he said. "It's a good 25 minutes or so to get through the whole thing."

Horrell said there will be approximately 45 actors present during each day of the event.

Nearly 5,000 people attended last year's event, Horrell said, and he expects a similar number this year.

The Haunted Hall of Horror is one of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department's special events, Horrell said, and proceeds will go back into a general fund for future events hosted by the department.

How much: $8 for adults; admission is free for children 5 and under.

Here is a selection of other haunted experiences happening in Southeast Missouri:

Black Forest Haunted Ghost Town

Where: 2728 CR 638 Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

When: Oct. 26, 27, 28

Time: 7 to 10:30 p.m.

How much: $10 for Adults; $7 for children 10 and Under

Haunted Downtown Walking Tours

Where: Downtown Cape, Cape Girardeau MO

When: Oct. 29 and 30

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. or 9 to 11 p.m.

How much: $20/person, $30/couple