Weekend Outlook: It's just a bunch of hocus pocus

With Halloween being a few days away, I'm reminded of a time when young Joshua was decked out in his white Power Ranger costume, traveling door-to-door collecting free candy from the neighbors. Actually, it was only last year, and I was wearing my red Power Ranger costume. But that's beside the point.
Halloween is definitely the focus for this weekend, and I've gathered some treats -- no tricks -- for you and the family. You can find more Halloween-related activities and events at semo.events.com.
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Haunted Hall of Horror decked with several fictitious components through Halloween at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Assistant recreation division manager for the City of Cape Girardeau Kaed Horrell said the event has been hosted by the city for nearly 30 years and has expanded over time to include the basement.
Horrell said this year the haunted maze "pretty well takes up the whole building."
"We have two different tunnels in one basement," he said. "It's a good 25 minutes or so to get through the whole thing."
Horrell said there will be approximately 45 actors present during each day of the event.
Nearly 5,000 people attended last year's event, Horrell said, and he expects a similar number this year.
The Haunted Hall of Horror is one of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department's special events, Horrell said, and proceeds will go back into a general fund for future events hosted by the department.
How much: $8 for adults; admission is free for children 5 and under.
Black Forest Haunted Ghost Town
Where: 2728 CR 638 Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
When: Oct. 26, 27, 28
Time: 7 to 10:30 p.m.
How much: $10 for Adults; $7 for children 10 and Under
Where: Downtown Cape, Cape Girardeau MO
When: Oct. 29 and 30
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. or 9 to 11 p.m.
How much: $20/person, $30/couple
You're invited to a "spooktacular" family friendly event for children 12 and under at 6 p.m. today, including a costume contest at 7:30 p.m. at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Other Halloween activities will be available as well: pumpkin decorating and pumpkin bowling
How much: $5 per child | All tickets will be sold at the door the night of the event.
Guardian Angel School in Oran, Missouri will be hosting its annual Halloween Carnival from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today.
Get ready for an all-you-can-eat meal for $5; children 5 and under eat for free.
Items include:
There also will be children's games, photo booth, hayride and a costume parade.
More information can be found by calling (573) 262-3583.
Dress to impress and enjoy a night of fun with dinner, comedian Todd Masterson, music, a live auction and a costume contest from 7 to 11 p.m. today at Jackson Civic Center.
All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Network Against Sexual Violence, to support Green Bear Prevention Education programs.
Doors open 6:30 p.m. and the dinner begins at 7 p.m.
How much: $30 per person; $50 per pair
Check out the Oliver House Museum in Jackson for a "hauntingly fun evening," from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Activities include carnival games, face painting, tours of the home and other Halloween traditions, according to submitted information.
How much:
$1/ticket, $5 for 6 tickets; $10 for 12 tickets
