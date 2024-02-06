Weekend Outlook: History, canoes, Cinco ï¿½ oh, my!

We're going to mix it up a bit this week. There are just too many outdoor events for me to list them all here -- check out semoevents.com for the complete itinerary -- but these are my top picks for the weekend that you should check out:
The "Honoring Our Military" memorial service Saturday at 10 a.m. is the first major patriotic event the Scott City Historical Museum has hosted, according to Gail Crader, who works closely with the museum.
"It's a story that I think should be told," she said. "This is 50 years from the second TET Offensive, which happened May 5, 1968. That's the day David Blattel, one of the boys, was shot down on his fourth helicopter trip in to get the wounded."
Crader said when he was flying in, the missile came toward him, exploded and the men with him were also deceased.
Saturday's event is "just about honoring those men," she said.
"I want to tell of how we're so appreciative of our military and what they do for us, even today," Crader said. "It's just trying to get the local people to be pleased with what we're doing at the museum but it's also to honor those who have served. It's very odd for a small town to have three KIA in Vietnam."
Take a journey to the Bollinger Family Cemetery Saturday to learn more about the Bollinger family members buried there and their history. The tour starts on the front porch of the Bollinger Mill at 9 a.m. and comfortable clothing and footwear are recommended.
The event is free and preregistration is required by calling (573) 243-4591.
In the event of inclement weather, the program will be rescheduled for June 2.
On Saturday, whether you need to brush up on your canoeing skills or learn the craft from the beginning, join the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at Lake Girardeau for a free lesson.
The program will start at 10 a.m. with an instructional session before the boats launch to explore the lake.
For a map, directions and additional event information, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov.
Grab the entire family for a fun time Saturday at 2 p.m. for "PJ Masks Live! Time to be a Hero."
"PJ Masks," the hit series -- now in its second season -- follows the nighttime adventures of three young friends who transform into their dynamic alter egos: Catboy, Owlette and Gekko.
When they put on their pajamas and activate their animal charms, they embark on action-packed capers, solving mysteries and learning valuable lessons along the way.
Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $32 and may be purchased at showmecenter.biz.
Kick off your Saturday with Who Do You Run For? 5K at the Jackson Civic Center at 8:30 a.m. -- sponsored by Procter & Gamble -- to benefit the United Way partner of your choice.
The registration fee is $25, and check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.
Strollers and pets are welcome and all the details can be found at unitedwayofsemo.org/run.
Local author Randy Barnhouse will be officially launching his latest book "Dear Samuel Clemens: Message in a Bottle" along with a brief discussion at the Cape Girardeau Public Library on Saturday at 3 p.m.
His book explains in detail the history surrounding the recovery of treasures associated with four American historical sites that link to Hannibal-native Mark Twain.
Be sure to also check out our exclusive interview with Barnhouse at semissourian.com
