Weekend Outlook: History, canoes, Cinco ï¿½ oh, my!

We're going to mix it up a bit this week. There are just too many outdoor events for me to list them all here -- check out semoevents.com for the complete itinerary -- but these are my top picks for the weekend that you should check out:

Never forget

The "Honoring Our Military" memorial service Saturday at 10 a.m. is the first major patriotic event the Scott City Historical Museum has hosted, according to Gail Crader, who works closely with the museum.

"It's a story that I think should be told," she said. "This is 50 years from the second TET Offensive, which happened May 5, 1968. That's the day David Blattel, one of the boys, was shot down on his fourth helicopter trip in to get the wounded."

Crader said when he was flying in, the missile came toward him, exploded and the men with him were also deceased.

Saturday's event is "just about honoring those men," she said.

"I want to tell of how we're so appreciative of our military and what they do for us, even today," Crader said. "It's just trying to get the local people to be pleased with what we're doing at the museum but it's also to honor those who have served. It's very odd for a small town to have three KIA in Vietnam."

A 'walk to remember'

Take a journey to the Bollinger Family Cemetery Saturday to learn more about the Bollinger family members buried there and their history. The tour starts on the front porch of the Bollinger Mill at 9 a.m. and comfortable clothing and footwear are recommended.

The event is free and preregistration is required by calling (573) 243-4591.

In the event of inclement weather, the program will be rescheduled for June 2.

Row, row, row your ... canoe

On Saturday, whether you need to brush up on your canoeing skills or learn the craft from the beginning, join the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at Lake Girardeau for a free lesson.

The program will start at 10 a.m. with an instructional session before the boats launch to explore the lake.

For a map, directions and additional event information, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov.