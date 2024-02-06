Weekend Outlook: Goodbye, 2018

Well, 2018, as the kids say, "it's been real!"
This past year has been ridiculous for the number of events happening throughout Southeast Missouri, which is great. I couldn't choose just one or two to highlight this week, even though several of my favorites involve food (which is no shocker, I'm sure).
Here's a list of some of my favorite events from 2018, in no particular order:
But we're not quite finished with the year yet. There are still great events to attend and much fun to be had this weekend.
Take the family and check out comedian Greg Warren, or support the Mizzou marching band's performance at the SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau.
And since New Year's Day falls on a Tuesday this year, I've extended your weekend coverage of events to include the New Year's Eve celebration at Cape Eagles Post 3775 and VFW Post 3838 New Year Bash.
Let's start 2019 safe, happy and well fed! Eat up, drink up (in moderation) and celebrate all we have.
And sorry if I sound like a dad, but if your New Year's Eve plans involve consuming adult beverages, please be a responsible adult and have a designated driver for when the party is over.
Thanks for making this year great! Happy New Year!
The Cape Eagles Post 3775 and Laughing Gas Comedy are presenting comedian Greg Warren -- as seen on "The Late Late Show," "Last Comic Standing," Comedy Central, CMT & "Late Night" with Seth Myers) with Sean O'Brien & Tim Convy -- for an afternoon and evening of entertainment at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.
Where: 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau
Cost: $20 tickets for the 8 p.m. show can be purchased by calling (314) 413-5591 or (573) 243-6850, or at the social room at Cape Eagles at 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau.
The University of Missouri is making a stop in Southeast Missouri for a Mizzou pep rally at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the SportsPlex parking lot in Cape Girardeau.
This is your chance to meet up with a caravan of Tigers making their way to the Liberty Bowl.
More than 380 student members of Marching Mizzou, Golden Girls and Spirit Squad will perform.
When: Pep rally begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: 2526 Jim Drury Way in Cape Girardeau
Celebrate the end of 2018 and beginning of 2019 with "NUFF SAID" during Rockin' in the New Year at the Cape Eagles at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau
Cost: $20 per person and includes meal catered by Two Sides Grillin
VFW Post 3838 is inviting you to a New Year Bash, kicking off at 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
Cost: $20 per person or $35 per couple
