All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
December 28, 2018

Weekend Outlook: Goodbye, 2018

Well, 2018, as the kids say, "it's been real!" This past year has been ridiculous for the number of events happening throughout Southeast Missouri, which is great. I couldn't choose just one or two to highlight this week, even though several of my favorites involve food (which is no shocker, I'm sure)...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
The midway is seen as a rainbow forms in the distance Sept. 12 at the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau.
The midway is seen as a rainbow forms in the distance Sept. 12 at the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Well, 2018, as the kids say, "it's been real!"

This past year has been ridiculous for the number of events happening throughout Southeast Missouri, which is great. I couldn't choose just one or two to highlight this week, even though several of my favorites involve food (which is no shocker, I'm sure).

Here's a list of some of my favorite events from 2018, in no particular order:

  • SEMO District Fair
  • Comic Con
  • Styx and REO Speedwagon at the Show Me Center
  • Southeast River Campus Summer Arts Festival
  • "Dinosaur Adventure" at the Show Me Center
  • Tunes at Twilight

But we're not quite finished with the year yet. There are still great events to attend and much fun to be had this weekend.

Take the family and check out comedian Greg Warren, or support the Mizzou marching band's performance at the SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau.

And since New Year's Day falls on a Tuesday this year, I've extended your weekend coverage of events to include the New Year's Eve celebration at Cape Eagles Post 3775 and VFW Post 3838 New Year Bash.

Let's start 2019 safe, happy and well fed! Eat up, drink up (in moderation) and celebrate all we have.

And sorry if I sound like a dad, but if your New Year's Eve plans involve consuming adult beverages, please be a responsible adult and have a designated driver for when the party is over.

Thanks for making this year great! Happy New Year!

All the laughs

The Cape Eagles Post 3775 and Laughing Gas Comedy are presenting comedian Greg Warren -- as seen on "The Late Late Show," "Last Comic Standing," Comedy Central, CMT & "Late Night" with Seth Myers) with Sean O'Brien & Tim Convy -- for an afternoon and evening of entertainment at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.

Where: 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau

Cost: $20 tickets for the 8 p.m. show can be purchased by calling (314) 413-5591 or (573) 243-6850, or at the social room at Cape Eagles at 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau.

  • Tickets for the family friendly show at 3 p.m. Saturday will be $10.
  • Seating is limited; all ages welcome
  • Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Marching on

The University of Missouri is making a stop in Southeast Missouri for a Mizzou pep rally at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the SportsPlex parking lot in Cape Girardeau.

This is your chance to meet up with a caravan of Tigers making their way to the Liberty Bowl.

More than 380 student members of Marching Mizzou, Golden Girls and Spirit Squad will perform.

When: Pep rally begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: 2526 Jim Drury Way in Cape Girardeau

Party, hardy

Celebrate the end of 2018 and beginning of 2019 with "NUFF SAID" during Rockin' in the New Year at the Cape Eagles at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau

Cost: $20 per person and includes meal catered by Two Sides Grillin

Get down

VFW Post 3838 is inviting you to a New Year Bash, kicking off at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

  • Bittersweet Fusion Band will be playing from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., followed by breakfast.
  • There will be party favors, heavy hors d'oeuvres and a midnight champagne toast.

Where: 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

Cost: $20 per person or $35 per couple

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy