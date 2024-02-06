Weekend Outlook: Goodbye, 2018

Well, 2018, as the kids say, "it's been real!"

This past year has been ridiculous for the number of events happening throughout Southeast Missouri, which is great. I couldn't choose just one or two to highlight this week, even though several of my favorites involve food (which is no shocker, I'm sure).

Here's a list of some of my favorite events from 2018, in no particular order:

SEMO District Fair

Comic Con

Styx and REO Speedwagon at the Show Me Center

Southeast River Campus Summer Arts Festival

"Dinosaur Adventure" at the Show Me Center

Tunes at Twilight

But we're not quite finished with the year yet. There are still great events to attend and much fun to be had this weekend.

Take the family and check out comedian Greg Warren, or support the Mizzou marching band's performance at the SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau.

And since New Year's Day falls on a Tuesday this year, I've extended your weekend coverage of events to include the New Year's Eve celebration at Cape Eagles Post 3775 and VFW Post 3838 New Year Bash.

Let's start 2019 safe, happy and well fed! Eat up, drink up (in moderation) and celebrate all we have.

And sorry if I sound like a dad, but if your New Year's Eve plans involve consuming adult beverages, please be a responsible adult and have a designated driver for when the party is over.

Thanks for making this year great! Happy New Year!

All the laughs

The Cape Eagles Post 3775 and Laughing Gas Comedy are presenting comedian Greg Warren -- as seen on "The Late Late Show," "Last Comic Standing," Comedy Central, CMT & "Late Night" with Seth Myers) with Sean O'Brien & Tim Convy -- for an afternoon and evening of entertainment at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.

Where: 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau

Cost: $20 tickets for the 8 p.m. show can be purchased by calling (314) 413-5591 or (573) 243-6850, or at the social room at Cape Eagles at 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau.