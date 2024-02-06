Weekend Outlook: Food unites us all

I've devised a weekend strategy mainly encompassing the one thing with the power to connect everyone: food.

We start off with a little comedy and drama downtown at Port Cape Girardeau -- thanks to the ladies involved with River City Players -- and then the rest of the weekend is a mash up of fried fish, picnics, a block party and a couple small-town fairs.

Here you go!

Just some 'White Lies'

River City Players' short, sassy summer comedy -- directed by Debbie Barnhouse and written by Richard James -- "White Lies" makes its debut this week, with several performances through Sunday at Port Cape Girardeau.

"Just come to enjoy the evening. It's about community. And get ready to laugh. It's not a stuffy production. It's not a black tie affair," Claudette Hency said, who portrays the character Ruth in "White Lies."

Show times

Today from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. | Dinner buffet show

Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. | Dinner buffet show

Sunday from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. | Dessert buffet show

For more information and to make reservations, call Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant, (573) 334-0954.

Merry (early) Christmas!

The Christmas in July fish fry kicks off at 4:30 p.m. today at Scott City Assembly of God Church in Scott City, Missouri.

All proceeds from the occasion will benefit the Scott City Fire Department food baskets program in December.

How much: $9 for adults; $5 for children ages 6 to 11 years old; free for children 5 years old and younger.

You can also grab a meal for the road for $9.

Let's eat!