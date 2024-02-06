All sections
July 13, 2018

Weekend Outlook: Food unites us all

I've devised a weekend strategy mainly encompassing the one thing with the power to connect everyone: food. We start off with a little comedy and drama downtown at Port Cape Girardeau -- thanks to the ladies involved with River City Players -- and then the rest of the weekend is a mash up of fried fish, picnics, a block party and a couple small-town fairs...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

I've devised a weekend strategy mainly encompassing the one thing with the power to connect everyone: food.

We start off with a little comedy and drama downtown at Port Cape Girardeau -- thanks to the ladies involved with River City Players -- and then the rest of the weekend is a mash up of fried fish, picnics, a block party and a couple small-town fairs.

Here you go!

Just some 'White Lies'

River City Players' short, sassy summer comedy -- directed by Debbie Barnhouse and written by Richard James -- "White Lies" makes its debut this week, with several performances through Sunday at Port Cape Girardeau.

"Just come to enjoy the evening. It's about community. And get ready to laugh. It's not a stuffy production. It's not a black tie affair," Claudette Hency said, who portrays the character Ruth in "White Lies."

Show times

  • Today from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. | Dinner buffet show
  • Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. | Dinner buffet show
  • Sunday from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. | Dessert buffet show

For more information and to make reservations, call Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant, (573) 334-0954.

Merry (early) Christmas!

The Christmas in July fish fry kicks off at 4:30 p.m. today at Scott City Assembly of God Church in Scott City, Missouri.

All proceeds from the occasion will benefit the Scott City Fire Department food baskets program in December.

How much: $9 for adults; $5 for children ages 6 to 11 years old; free for children 5 years old and younger.

  • You can also grab a meal for the road for $9.

Let's eat!

  • Come out to St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg, Missouri today and tomorrow for the St. Lawrence Parish/New Hamburg Picnic.
Picnic schedule of events

  • Today at 6:30 p.m.: Corn hole tournament | Call (573) 380-2052 for more information.
  • Friday at 7:30 p.m.: Little Mr. and Mrs. New Hamburg contest, open to parishioners and relatives for boys and girls 3 to 5 years old. Registration is at 7 p.m.
  • Friday at 8 p.m.: Live music by Nuff Said
  • Saturday at 1 p.m.: Horseshoe tournament
  • Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.: Smorgasbord dinner at the parish center. | Meal includes fried chicken, dumplings beef and gravy, corn, green beans, slaw, desert and beverage.
  • Saturday at 6 p.m.: Turtle races (Bring your own turtle.)
  • Saturday at 7 p.m.: Kid's tractor pull
  • There will also be a food stand featuring hamburgers, fish sandwiches, curly fries, funnel cakes, ice cream and beverages.

You'll also find a petting zoo, bingo, attendance prizes and a raffle with cash and prizes, in addtion to an antique tractor display.

If you want to show your tractor, call Otto Kern, (573) 545-3265.

Come together

Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) is hosting a community block party from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday to commemorate the open house of its new facility -- 402 S. Sprigg St. -- with free food, music, games and fun.

See you at the fair

You're invited to the Ste. Genevieve's County Fair Grounds through Sunday for a parade, livestock shows, demolition derby, horse show, truck pulls, tractor pulls, queen contest, volleyball tournament, 4-H and FFA exhibits and live music.

Fairground schedule

  • Today from 10 a.m. to midnight
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight
  • Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nothin' wrong with having a picnic buffet

Trinity Church is hosting a picnic from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Altenburg Fairgrounds at 200 Church St, Altenburg, Missouri.

The menu includes:

  • pork steak or catfish fillet
  • hamburgers/cheeseburgers
  • German potato salad
  • baked beans
  • ice-cold beverage
  • homemade pies
  • ice cream

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Entertainment
