Weekend Outlook: Food unites us all

I've devised a weekend strategy mainly encompassing the one thing with the power to connect everyone: food.
We start off with a little comedy and drama downtown at Port Cape Girardeau -- thanks to the ladies involved with River City Players -- and then the rest of the weekend is a mash up of fried fish, picnics, a block party and a couple small-town fairs.
Here you go!
River City Players' short, sassy summer comedy -- directed by Debbie Barnhouse and written by Richard James -- "White Lies" makes its debut this week, with several performances through Sunday at Port Cape Girardeau.
"Just come to enjoy the evening. It's about community. And get ready to laugh. It's not a stuffy production. It's not a black tie affair," Claudette Hency said, who portrays the character Ruth in "White Lies."
For more information and to make reservations, call Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant, (573) 334-0954.
The Christmas in July fish fry kicks off at 4:30 p.m. today at Scott City Assembly of God Church in Scott City, Missouri.
All proceeds from the occasion will benefit the Scott City Fire Department food baskets program in December.
How much: $9 for adults; $5 for children ages 6 to 11 years old; free for children 5 years old and younger.
Picnic schedule of events
You'll also find a petting zoo, bingo, attendance prizes and a raffle with cash and prizes, in addtion to an antique tractor display.
If you want to show your tractor, call Otto Kern, (573) 545-3265.
Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) is hosting a community block party from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday to commemorate the open house of its new facility -- 402 S. Sprigg St. -- with free food, music, games and fun.
You're invited to the Ste. Genevieve's County Fair Grounds through Sunday for a parade, livestock shows, demolition derby, horse show, truck pulls, tractor pulls, queen contest, volleyball tournament, 4-H and FFA exhibits and live music.
Fairground schedule
Trinity Church is hosting a picnic from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Altenburg Fairgrounds at 200 Church St, Altenburg, Missouri.
The menu includes:
