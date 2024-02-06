All sections
July 6, 2018

Weekend Outlook: Don't stop celebrating

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Fourth of July may be over, but we still have plenty of reasons to celebrate. Today, be part of a fundraiser to support Southeast Missouri State University students and faculty who are soon headed to New York to perform "An American Hero" on Broadway. We also have a family-friendly movie night on the books along with a 5K and an event in Friedheim on Saturday with tractor rides and food.

Eat, go for a run and stay cool!

God bless America

Today, Jerry Ford and his Orchestra -- along with select Southeast Missouri State University students and community members -- will perform "An American Hero: USO Show" at 7:30 p.m. at Southeast's River Campus, according to a release from the university.

The show is to support the Southeast Missouri State University students and faculty headed to perform "An American Hero" at the New York Music Festival (NYMF) later this month.

The show will feature sounds of the Big Band era with Jerry Ford and his 12-piece orchestra performing 1940s music, including "Woodchopper's Ball," "String of Pearls," "Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree," "Slow Boat to China," "In the Mood," "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "I'll Be Seeing You" and "Sing Sing Sing (With a Swing)" -- classics made famous by Louis Prima, Benny Goodman, Rosemary Clooney, Frank Sinatra, The Andrew Sisters and Glenn Miller, the release stated.

"The fundraiser is such a generous gesture on Jerry's part, and we just cannot thank him enough," Southeast professor of acting, directing and musical theater Kenneth Stilson said. "He is really organizing and structuring this whole thing and most of the show is going to be performed and produced by the Jerry Ford Orchestra."

  • Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain Street, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling (573) 651-2265 or online at RiverCampus.org.
  • Tickets for active military members or veterans are $20.

You may also make a donation online at impact.semo.edu/campaigns/musicalfestival/.

Grab the popcorn

Round up the family and head to Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau for the kickoff of Pop-up Movie Nights at 9 p.m. today.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation and the City of Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department sponsor the free event.

Bring blankets, lawn chairs and find that perfect spot on the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre lawn in Cape Girardeau.

Food trucks will serve up their signature dishes beginning at 8 p.m. The movie starts at 9 p.m.

Pop-Up Movie Schedule

  • "Sign" -- July 6
  • "Grease" -- July 13
  • "Moana" -- July 20
  • "Beauty & the Beast" -- July 20

Check out cityofcape.org/movieinthepark for more information.

Food, fun

On Saturday, the 19th annual Friedheim Fun Fest starts early at 9 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Friedheim.

This year the event will be in honor of the Dean Berry family and the annual Waylon Friese Scholarship.

Schedule of events:

  • 9 a.m.: volleyball tournament at Trinity Lutheran Church Ballfield. For more information and to register, contact Kristal Friese, (573) 788-2728, or Allen Zoellner, (573) 450-5470.
  • 10 a.m.: Tractor rides start. For more information, contact Ronnie Oehl, (573) 517-2642, or Mike Ward, (573) 788-2179.
  • 5 p.m.: Live music featuring local talent playing newer and older country music.
  • 6 p.m.: Potluck supper. Please bring a meat, vegetable or dessert dish and a drink. Tableware will be provided.
  • 7 p.m.: Verbal and silent auction

For additional information, contact Tom Sachse, (573) 517-8846.

Get that run in

The 31st annual Capaha Classic 5K and Children's 1-Mile is at 8 a.m. Saturday at Capaha Park.

Everyone is invited to be part of this challenging 5K and children's 1-mile through Capaha Park. Registration is from 6:45 to 7:40 a.m., and the race begins at 8 a.m.

Find more information at www.cityofcape.org/races.

How much: $20

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

