Weekend Outlook: Crowder + Summer Arts Festival

If you were unaware it's Father's Day weekend, consider this your official, friendly reminder. Lucky for you, we have a plethora of events you can attend with your biological father or father figure.
Crowder -- bearded and formerly known as lead singer for David Crowder Band -- will perform Sunday at the AC Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau. There's also a full day devoted to performances, art and music Saturday at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus Summer Arts Festival.
Below is a helpful outline of where you and your dad need to be.
The River Campus Summer Arts Festival on Saturday is a chance for you and your father to become more acquainted with all things art.
Events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live music, dance and theatrical performances, magic, visual arts displays, hands-on family-friendly art experiential activities, museum exhibitions, musical instrument and animal petting zoos, creative writing workshops, an art walk and other activities throughout the River Campus, according to a news release.
Here are some events from the lineup. Find the full schedule at rivercampus.org:
Entertainment Stage
10 a.m.: Suzuki Players (Music Academy)
11:30 a.m.: Chestnut Mountain Gang -- Folk
12:30 p.m.: Lydia Gentry, Violin Dragoness
1 p.m.: Chestnut Mountain Gang -- Folk
1:30 p.m.: Steve Schaffner & Jumper Cables -- Americana
2 p.m.: Lydia Gentry, Violin Dragoness
2:30 p.m.: Jerry Ford Combo -- Jazz
3 p.m.: Steve Schaffner & Jumper Cables -- Americana
3:30 p.m.: Jerry Ford Combo -- Jazz
Southeast Explorer in Southwest Parking Lot
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: "World War I" exhibit
Interactive Yard
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Lazy L Safari Petting Zoo
Atrium and Community Theatre
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Southeast Missouri State University Admissions booth
1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: "The Lion King" by Between the Scenes
Crisp II Museum
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: "Recent Acquisitions" exhibit
Short 10-minute films at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. from the 2017 Fault Line Film Festival
Rust Flexible Theatre
7:30 p.m.: "The 39 Steps"
Bedell Performance Hall
10 a.m.: "Legally Blonde Jr."
12:30 p.m.: Dance performances by Dance Consortium and Dance Intensive Camp
3 p.m.: "Legally Blonde Jr."
River Campus Art Gallery
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Southeast Studio of Visual Art Camp exhibition
Dobbins Center Hallway
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Musical Instrument Petting Zoo
Atrium of Dobbins Center
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: History station -- Dr. Adam Criblez
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Agriculture station -- Dr. Julie Weathers and Missy LaPlant
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Forensic Science station -- Dr. James McGill
Dance Studio, RCC 119
4:30 p.m.: Hip-Hop (Jimmie Miller, Broken and Redeemed)
Food and Drinks
St. Vincent's Commons (with food prepared by Chartwells) in the Kenneth and Jeanine Dobbins River Campus Center
Sugar Chic Creamery
Caribbeana Creole Taqueria truck
Easy Street SoCo Food truck
Kona Ice truck
If you're familiar with good music, then you already know who Crowder is. He once was part of David Crowder Band and now performs around the country as "Crowder." His style can be best described as American contemporary Christian, but his songs are truly so eclectic you're sure to discover some new favorites.
Crowder performs at the AC Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau along with special guest JJ Weeks Band. Tickets are limited, so get enough for your father and yourself, and plan on a night you won't forget:
Tickets can be purchased at itickets.com.
