June 15, 2018

Weekend Outlook: Crowder + Summer Arts Festival

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

If you were unaware it's Father's Day weekend, consider this your official, friendly reminder. Lucky for you, we have a plethora of events you can attend with your biological father or father figure.

Crowder -- bearded and formerly known as lead singer for David Crowder Band -- will perform Sunday at the AC Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau. There's also a full day devoted to performances, art and music Saturday at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus Summer Arts Festival.

Below is a helpful outline of where you and your dad need to be.

Get cultured

The River Campus Summer Arts Festival on Saturday is a chance for you and your father to become more acquainted with all things art.

Events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live music, dance and theatrical performances, magic, visual arts displays, hands-on family-friendly art experiential activities, museum exhibitions, musical instrument and animal petting zoos, creative writing workshops, an art walk and other activities throughout the River Campus, according to a news release.

Here are some events from the lineup. Find the full schedule at rivercampus.org:

Entertainment Stage

10 a.m.: Suzuki Players (Music Academy)

11:30 a.m.: Chestnut Mountain Gang -- Folk

12:30 p.m.: Lydia Gentry, Violin Dragoness

1 p.m.: Chestnut Mountain Gang -- Folk

1:30 p.m.: Steve Schaffner & Jumper Cables -- Americana

2 p.m.: Lydia Gentry, Violin Dragoness

2:30 p.m.: Jerry Ford Combo -- Jazz

3 p.m.: Steve Schaffner & Jumper Cables -- Americana

3:30 p.m.: Jerry Ford Combo -- Jazz

Southeast Explorer in Southwest Parking Lot

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: "World War I" exhibit

Interactive Yard

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Lazy L Safari Petting Zoo

Atrium and Community Theatre

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Southeast Missouri State University Admissions booth

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: "The Lion King" by Between the Scenes

Crisp II Museum

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: "Recent Acquisitions" exhibit

Short 10-minute films at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. from the 2017 Fault Line Film Festival

Rust Flexible Theatre

7:30 p.m.: "The 39 Steps"

Bedell Performance Hall

10 a.m.: "Legally Blonde Jr."

12:30 p.m.: Dance performances by Dance Consortium and Dance Intensive Camp

3 p.m.: "Legally Blonde Jr."

River Campus Art Gallery

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Southeast Studio of Visual Art Camp exhibition

Dobbins Center Hallway

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Musical Instrument Petting Zoo

Atrium of Dobbins Center

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: History station -- Dr. Adam Criblez

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Agriculture station -- Dr. Julie Weathers and Missy LaPlant

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Forensic Science station -- Dr. James McGill

Dance Studio, RCC 119

4:30 p.m.: Hip-Hop (Jimmie Miller, Broken and Redeemed)

Food and Drinks

St. Vincent's Commons (with food prepared by Chartwells) in the Kenneth and Jeanine Dobbins River Campus Center

Sugar Chic Creamery

Caribbeana Creole Taqueria truck

Easy Street SoCo Food truck

Kona Ice truck

'Kick 'er off, Wichita'

If you're familiar with good music, then you already know who Crowder is. He once was part of David Crowder Band and now performs around the country as "Crowder." His style can be best described as American contemporary Christian, but his songs are truly so eclectic you're sure to discover some new favorites.

Crowder performs at the AC Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau along with special guest JJ Weeks Band. Tickets are limited, so get enough for your father and yourself, and plan on a night you won't forget:

  • VIP | $75 (Includes 5:45 p.m. entry and post-show meet and greet with Crowder)
  • Early entry | $40 (6 p.m. entry)
  • General Admission | $25 (6:15 p.m. entry)

Tickets can be purchased at itickets.com.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Entertainment
