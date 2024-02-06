Weekend Outlook: Crowder + Summer Arts Festival

If you were unaware it's Father's Day weekend, consider this your official, friendly reminder. Lucky for you, we have a plethora of events you can attend with your biological father or father figure.

Crowder -- bearded and formerly known as lead singer for David Crowder Band -- will perform Sunday at the AC Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau. There's also a full day devoted to performances, art and music Saturday at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus Summer Arts Festival.

Below is a helpful outline of where you and your dad need to be.

Get cultured

The River Campus Summer Arts Festival on Saturday is a chance for you and your father to become more acquainted with all things art.

Events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live music, dance and theatrical performances, magic, visual arts displays, hands-on family-friendly art experiential activities, museum exhibitions, musical instrument and animal petting zoos, creative writing workshops, an art walk and other activities throughout the River Campus, according to a news release.

Here are some events from the lineup. Find the full schedule at rivercampus.org:

Entertainment Stage

10 a.m.: Suzuki Players (Music Academy)

11:30 a.m.: Chestnut Mountain Gang -- Folk

12:30 p.m.: Lydia Gentry, Violin Dragoness

1 p.m.: Chestnut Mountain Gang -- Folk

1:30 p.m.: Steve Schaffner & Jumper Cables -- Americana

2 p.m.: Lydia Gentry, Violin Dragoness

2:30 p.m.: Jerry Ford Combo -- Jazz

3 p.m.: Steve Schaffner & Jumper Cables -- Americana

3:30 p.m.: Jerry Ford Combo -- Jazz

Southeast Explorer in Southwest Parking Lot

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: "World War I" exhibit

Interactive Yard

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Lazy L Safari Petting Zoo

Atrium and Community Theatre

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Southeast Missouri State University Admissions booth

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: "The Lion King" by Between the Scenes

Crisp II Museum

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: "Recent Acquisitions" exhibit

Short 10-minute films at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. from the 2017 Fault Line Film Festival

Rust Flexible Theatre