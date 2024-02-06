All sections
November 16, 2018

Weekend Outlook: Craft shows: the official kickoff to the holidays

With most retail stores already displaying mass-produced Christmas decorations of all shapes and sizes, this weekend is your chance to purchase and showcase your one-of-a-kind finds from local and traveling vendors. Three craft shows you have to attend in Southeast Missouri:...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
People look to buy gifts at the Christmas Arts & Crafts Extravaganza in the Show Me Center.
Southeast Missourian archive

With most retail stores already displaying mass-produced Christmas decorations of all shapes and sizes, this weekend is your chance to purchase and showcase your one-of-a-kind finds from local and traveling vendors.

Three craft shows you have to attend in Southeast Missouri:

  • 23rd annual Christmas Extravaganza: The Crafts, Gifts, and Collectibles Show
  • The 44th annual Christmas Craft Expo
  • 48th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza

Grab your friends, and get crafty!

Crafts, gifts and collectibles -- Oh, my!

You're invited to the 23rd annual Christmas Extravaganza: The Crafts, Gifts, and CollectibleÃŸs Show at Notre Dame Regional High School. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The annual show features family-priced concessions and more than 200 vendors. Proceeds will benefit the Notre Dame Performing and Visual Arts Department.

  • An ATM is available on the premises.

Cost: $2 on Friday and Saturday; free on Sunday

44 years of crafts

Two days and two buildings equal one major shopping event for you and the family. Be sure to check out the River Valley Craft Club's 44th annual Christmas Craft Expo 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Arena Building and 4-H Building in Cape Girardeau.

Cost: $5 Saturday; $3 Sunday.

48 years and counting

The 48th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza -- sponsored by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri -- is this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Over 300 different booths are featured each year, selling unique handmade items.

  • All proceeds benefit the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

Cost: Tickets are $5 (both days, both locations)

And don't forget:

The Cape Girardeau National Guard Armory at 2626 Independence is hosting its Holiday Bazaar 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Check out the variety of vendors and crafters. The event will benefit Heroes Way and Cape Girardeau Veterans Home.

Cost: Free Admission

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Entertainment
