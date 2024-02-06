Weekend Outlook: Craft shows: the official kickoff to the holidays

With most retail stores already displaying mass-produced Christmas decorations of all shapes and sizes, this weekend is your chance to purchase and showcase your one-of-a-kind finds from local and traveling vendors.

Three craft shows you have to attend in Southeast Missouri:

23rd annual Christmas Extravaganza: The Crafts, Gifts, and Collectibles Show

The 44th annual Christmas Craft Expo

48th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza

Grab your friends, and get crafty!

Crafts, gifts and collectibles -- Oh, my!

You're invited to the 23rd annual Christmas Extravaganza: The Crafts, Gifts, and CollectibleÃŸs Show at Notre Dame Regional High School. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The annual show features family-priced concessions and more than 200 vendors. Proceeds will benefit the Notre Dame Performing and Visual Arts Department.

An ATM is available on the premises.

Cost: $2 on Friday and Saturday; free on Sunday

44 years of crafts

Two days and two buildings equal one major shopping event for you and the family. Be sure to check out the River Valley Craft Club's 44th annual Christmas Craft Expo 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Arena Building and 4-H Building in Cape Girardeau.